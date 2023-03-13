Heidi Powell Thanks Mom for 'Carrying Me Through' Difficult Month Following Dave Hollis' Death

Heidi Powell is thankful for her mother.

The fitness instructor shared a loving tribute to her mother in honor of her 61st birthday over the weekend. In the post, Powell reflected on everything she's learned from her mother, and credited her for being a pillar of support following the death of former Disney executive Dave Hollis last month.

"Happiest Birthday to the woman who makes turning 61 a thing to look forward to," Powell wrote on social media. "What's most interesting about my mama, is that that the times in her life she's appeared the most radiant are the times immediately following tragedy or heartbreak. And boy, she's been through it."

"From the sudden death of my dad (aka "Super Dave" 🥹) —her soulmate + king of her world— 12 years ago, to the recent end of another difficult chapter… her ability to feel the pain, grieve + mourn loss while gracefully finding gratitude in the hard…is remarkable," added Powell.

As the post came to a close, she credited her mother "for being two of the strongest hands carrying me through this last month. I couldn't have made it to where I am without you."

"You will forever be the pinnacle; the peak; the tip of the spear; the queen I someday aspire to become. 👸🏼💕 Love you," she wrote.

Powell, who began dating Hollis following his split from his ex-wife, Rachel Hollis, previously mourned his death with a touching tribute. In the post, she began by remembering how they went Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021.

"When we posted this photo 2 years ago today to announce our love and to celebrate your birth, I think we both had a different idea of how our story would play out. It didn't look like this," she wrote. "You loved me so well, Dave. You loved your kids and your people so deeply. Your heart was far too big for this world… and I was the lucky one who got to see and experience the magnitude and depth of your infinite love."

Hollis died at his home outside Austin, Texas, on Feb. 11, a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

An exact cause of death has not been revealed, but an autopsy will be performed, Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable previously told PEOPLE.

In a recent episode of The Rachel Hollis Podcast, Rachel addressed the "devastating" and "traumatic" loss of her ex-husband and father to their four children, sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, as well as daughter Noah.

"We still honestly don't know what happened," she said, noting that she "found out after the fact that he had gone to the hospital a couple of times because he was having heart problems."

"I think it's really highly possible he had a heart attack, but I don't know. Whatever he died from, we're still in the same space, which is just deep grief," she added.

Although the entire family is "riding waves" of grief, Rachel said they would get through it together.

"We're sad, we're angry, we're confused and we're all the feelings," she added. "But we are very strong. We are very close. We are a very tight group. And it's gonna take some time, but we are going to be okay."

On what would have been her ex's 48th birthday, Rachel shared a statement, saying the family is "devastated."

"I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," she added. "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable."