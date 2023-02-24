Heidi Powell Shares Message of Gratitude in 'Midst of Pain and Confusion' After Dave Hollis' Death

Heidi Powell is feeling thankful for the love and support she's received following the death of Dave Hollis.

On Thursday, nearly two weeks after the author and former Disney executive died at age 47, the fitness instructor shared a message on social media about how appreciative she is for the "kindness and grace" she's received "during a rather confusing time."

"I'm grateful. So grateful," she wrote in an Instagram Story, adding that she was "clinging even more to the important things these days."

"While you might see less of me, rest assured…I'm okay. Feeling held by God, supported by your prayers, loved by my kiddos, and fully trained by my many unexplainable and difficult life experiences for this exact challenge," she added in the message, which she shared alongside a photograph of herself and one of her children.

Continuing, she wrote, "I am growing. I am progressing. And even in the midst of pain and confusion, there is so much joy and clarity. So much love. So many priorities shifting, and healing in daily revelation."

Heidi Powell. Heidi Lane Powell/Instagram

Powell, who began dating Hollis following his split from his ex-wife, previously mourned his death with a touching tribute, remembering how they went Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021, which also marked Hollis' 46th birthday.

"When we posted this photo 2 years ago today to announce our love and to celebrate your birth, I think we both had a different idea of how our story would play out. It didn't look like this," she wrote. "I'm heartbroken and totally devastated. I'm sick. My kids miss you so much. Our world is rocked. I will never be the same."

"You loved me so well, Dave. You loved your kids and your people so deeply. Your heart was far too big for this world… and I was the lucky one who got to see and experience the magnitude and depth of your infinite love. To be the recipient of so much of that love will forever be one of my life's greatest gifts," she continued. "Bask in the peace, my best friend. Let it surround you. See your light. Feel the love that you are."

As the post came to a close, Powell wrote, "I love you forever and always, David Marshall Hollis," and vowed to "spend my life counting down the days until our souls can rejoice and connect once again."

Hollis died at his home outside Austin, Texas, on Feb. 11, a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter. An exact cause of death has not been revealed, but THR and Variety reported that Hollis had recently been hospitalized with heart issues.

An autopsy will be performed, but the final results are not expected for some time, Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable previously told PEOPLE.

Following his death, his ex-wife Rachel Hollis shared a statement on social media, writing "we are devastated."

"I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," she continued. "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable."

The pair, who share four children, were married for 16 years before they announced their split in June 2020.

Hollis worked for Disney from 2011 to 2018, per THR and Variety. He led theatrical distribution during his time with the company, and helped launch film franchises such as Frozen, Black Panther, the Avengers series, and more.

Dave was also an author — his most recent release, a children's book, was published in Nov. 22 — and hosted a podcast titled "Rise Together" in the years leading up to his death.