Heidi Powell Says Dave Hollis' Cause of Death Leaves 'a Lot of Question Marks for Me'

Heidi Powell is speaking out on her former boyfriend and Disney executive, Dave Hollis' death.

Powell, 41, posted a lengthy video on Instagram on Thursday addressing the mogul's death in February, which was confirmed earlier this week to have been caused by an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol in his system.

She captioned the video, "Sometimes it's hard to find the words. This is me doing my best. 'I love you. I wish you well. I hope you heal.'🤍"

"Dave and I had broken up before, and so there are a lot of question marks for me," Powell said in the video, admitting that the two who began dating in 2020 had broken up sometime before his death.

"None of what I know now takes away from the life he was in this world and it doesn't take away from the things I love about him," she added.

Powell also explained why she finally chose to speak out, two months after his death.

"Commenting any further is not my job. It's not that it's not my job, it's not my place," she said. "Dave has family and it is their place and their honor, and I really want to respect that, even in posting too much about missing him. It's not because I don't, it's because I really care to respect his family and not everything has to make it online to be real."

The YouTube personality also addressed Hollis' friends and fans in the video, saying that she "feels" their pain of his loss and they "are not alone in this."

"I think everybody who loved [Hollis] feels it and I think the only thing I would offer is the suggestion that now that there's more information, don't let it take away from the good he gave to each of our lives because there was so much," Powell said.

"I think this is a good reminder for everyone, maybe to remember that we are all human," she continued. " To be human is to mess up, have struggles… hurt. And man, if this isn't a reminder that every single person we meet or come across is fighting a battle we know nothing about… I'm using this as a reminder to be kind to everybody and to not let someone's imperfections steal the good they were too, 'cause everybody has so much good."

"I'm sorry I can't say or do anything to make this easier. As a fixer myself — someone who likes to help other people — that is hard for me. I wish I could fix the whole situation for everybody," she added.

Hollis died in February at the age of 47. The motivational author and father of four was unresponsive when authorities arrived at the Hays County home, and he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to an autopsy. Hollis' death has been ruled an accident.

"We are devastated," his ex-wife Rachel Hollis, an author and influencer best known for writing Girl, Wash Your Face, said in a statement shared on her social media page. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them."

Rachel, who shares four kids with the mogul, sons Jackson, Sawyer and Ford, and daughter Noah, added, "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try to navigate through the unthinkable."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.