Michigan Couple Says They Caught a Ghost on Nanny Cam After Finding Scratches on Baby's Face

A Michigan couple is looking for a new home after they say they captured nanny cam footage of a ghost in their 1-year-old daughter’s room and mysterious scratches on the her face.

Joshua Higgins, 30, and Heather Brough, 25, said they believe their Highland, Michigan, home is haunted after they saw footage of what they believed to be a ghostly figure wandering around their daughter, Lily Higgins’ crib. In the video, Lily suddenly stands up and looks around as the figure appears to walk across one side of the room.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It was chilling,” Higgins told WXYZ. “It was literally a chill down your spine. Like that ‘what if’ factor — Is this what I just saw?’ “

The couple decided to check the footage after they found unexplained scratches on Lily’s face. Brough said she had just woke Lily from a nap when she spotted the deep “purple scratches” on the baby’s cheek.

Kennedy News and Media

“Seeing Lily’s face with the scratches was so bizarre and frightening,” Brough said. “I was crying, ‘What happened to you?’ I grabbed her jacket and ran over to my mother-in-law’s house. Nobody knew what happened. We wondered if she’d scratched herself, but when we put her hands up to the scratches it did not match up.”

RELATED STORY: The Haunted States of America: Iconic Ghosts of the Union

This is not the first strange occurrence at the home, though. Brough said she has heard an “angry male voice” screaming and laughing. She recalled at least once hearing footsteps up and down the stairs as she took a shower.

“It scares us that it could do something else,” Brough told WXYZ. “I mean, there was a morning I woke up and I felt like someone’s hands were around my neck.”

Kennedy News and Media

Brough and Higgins live in a guest house owned by Higgins’ mother, Kris. Kris, who lives in the main house nearby, said an investigator has determined there is paranormal activity in her home — but she said she doesn’t know what could have caused the incidents in the guest home.

“I was told when we bought the houses 11 years ago the lady who owned the property died in the main house. It’s an old farmhouse and according to her niece … she fell down the stairs, broke her hips and laid there for a very long time before she passed away,” Kris said.

“She said that the guesthouse was built for the lady’s brother who was schizophrenic.”

Kennedy News and Media

However, Higgins’ father, Jim Higgins, told WXYZ that a man who lived at the home originally died after jumping out of a window. Although t is unclear who may be haunting the home, the couple said one thing is certain: they’re moving out.

“This has made us want to leave as soon as possible. As soon as possible we’re out of here,” Brough said. “This is a spirit. I don’t know what its intentions are, but at this point it’s becoming physically harmful.”