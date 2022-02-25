'Mom's Gone': Heartbreaking Stories Emerge from Ukraine as Russian Invasion Tears Families Apart

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have fled their homes in the hours since Russia began invading the country early Thursday morning.

The conflict, which is still in its early stages, has led to more than 50,000 Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries such as Poland and Moldova, a United Nations official said Friday. About 3 million others are in need of food and other necessities.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Those who have not yet fled the country have been left the mourn the destruction of their homes and the loss of loved ones.

The U.N. has so far confirmed the deaths of at least 25 civilians, primarily caused by airstrikes and shelling. Ukrainian officials said they've counted 137 dead and 316 others wounded from the first day of the attack.

In one heartbreaking instance, a man in the city of Horlivka, a city in eastern Ukraine that is controlled by pro-Russian rebels, was overheard telling a sibling about the death of their mother while her body lay outside a nearby home.

"Yes, Mom's gone, that's all," he was heard saying over a phone call, according to the Associated Press. "That's it, Mom's gone."

While speaking to the New York Times, 80-year-old Svetlana Lisytsina said she fled her home with her daughter and cat.

Ukraine War Credit: Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock

"I try not to watch TV because when they show all those bodies in Donetsk and everywhere and now they show how they're shelling Ukraine," she told the outlet. "I try to turn off my internal fear."

Lisytsina, who is Jewish, said some of her close relatives were killed during World War II, and the Russian invasion has now left her afraid for her family.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, including with economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region. Yet Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

On Friday, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, where Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said "horrific Russian rocket strikes" were taking place, CBS News reported.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, posted a video of himself outside of the presidential office on Thursday. Zelenskyy said he and other politicians remained in Kyiv to protect "our independence," according to the Telegraph.

Following the start of the invasion, Zelenskyy banned men of military age from leaving the country, CNN said.

"We're staying home. We don't want to leave," a 24-year-old man named Andrew told the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Maks Chmerkovskiy Shares New Updates from Ukraine, Says Situation is 'Pretty Dire'

The ban has left families separated amid the conflict.

"I'm shaking, I can't calm down," Vilma Sugar, 68, told the AP after seeing her 47-year-old son stopped from leaving the country. "We crossed the border but they just didn't let him come with us. We are trying to keep in touch with him on the phone but it's hard because the line is bad."

Some citizens who remained in Ukraine held on to hope the attack would somehow come to a quick end.

"I don't want to die," a young girl named Vlada, who appeared to pray in front of a monastery in the city of Mariupol, told the AP. "I want all of this to end as soon as possible."