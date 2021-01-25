Healthcare Workers at Boston Hospital Announce Engagement While Getting COVID Vaccines

Olivia Miller and Cole Hague said telling their coworkers the happy news while getting their vaccines "felt that extra special"

Two healthcare workers in Boston are celebrating a very special milestone in the midst of yet another life-changing moment.

Olivia Miller and Cole Hauge both work at Boston Children's Hospital, and on Friday, they announced their engagement while receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

"This sweet couple announced their engagement with another major milestone — receiving their #COVID19 vaccines together at Boston Children's," the hospital said on social media.

In one picture, the happy couple sat side-by-side with their arms linked as nurses administered the COVID vaccine in each of their arms. In a second photo, Miller proudly showed off her ring and she and her new fiancé stood with their Band-Aids showing.

"It's just been such a dark time and I was so surprised by the engagement, that I felt like this was a nice way to share the good news, that not only did we have the privilege of getting the vaccine, but also we were engaged," Miller, who is a behavior analyst on the hospital's behavior response team, told WHDH. "It just felt that extra special."

Hague, a pediatric neuropsychology fellow, added that at first, he was hesitant to share the news that way, but was ultimately thrilled that they did.

"When we actually got in there and seeing how excited all of the nurses that were administering the vaccine were, as well [as when Olivia's] coworkers showed up to take pictures, it actually felt really perfect in the moment," he told WHDH, describing the mood as "infectious."

Hague told the outlet that receiving his vaccine was "important," and that he hoped it would soon be accessible to all Americans.

Massachusetts has broken its vaccine distribution plan into three different parts, and is currently still in phase one, which includes health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care.

Miller, meanwhile, said the shot "didn't hurt at all," and joked that she and Hague might just tie the knot when they receive their second dose.

"Having something to remind yourself of why you're getting [the vaccine] makes it that much easier," she said.