Howard University was among several historically Black colleges and universities across the country that received bomb threats Tuesday

More Than 12 HBCUs Targeted by Bomb Threats on First Day of Black History Month: 'Disturbing'

More than a dozen of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) were on lock down after receiving bomb threats on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. is among several HBCUs to have reported bomb threats beginning Tuesday morning, sending emergency alerts to students and faculty for a campus-wide lockdown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We don't know who's behind this, but we do know it's motivated by hate," Howard University President Wayne Frederick said Tuesday. "We've had these challenges before but definitely since I've been here [as a student] in 1988, it has not been this widespread and also, I think, this overt."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

School officials nationwide issued lockdowns or shelter-in-place directives followed by proper investigation of the threats. Many schools have already released "all clear" updates on social media for students and faculty to return to normal campus routines.

Following the alarming reports, the FBI is now investigating the matter.

"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats," the bureau said in a statement to The Hill. "As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."

The NAACP also announced that the organization is "monitoring" the incident before urging local, state, and national officials to "remain vigilant" as investigations continue.