Hayley Arceneaux is heading to space — and along the way, she's taking PEOPLE readers inside her out-of-this-world experience by sharing her personal diary entries. Though the 29-year-old has a career as a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she beat cancer at the age of 10, Arceneaux is adding astronaut to her resume by training for the first all-civilian mission into outer space alongside billionaire Jared Isaacman (the Shift4 Payments CEO who is sponsoring the SpaceX flight), Christopher Sembroski and Dr. Sian Proctor. Together they are striving to "inspire support for the lifesaving work of St. Jude," the hospital says of its $200 million fundraising goal. Before the Inspiration4 crew blasts off to space for a three-day mission this fall, check people.com for more entries from Arceneaux's diary.

As the numbers on the countdown to blast off get smaller, training has been ramping up in pace and intensity. It's both exciting and challenging.

We recently focused on what to expect around reentry into Earth's atmosphere and splashdown. A soft-water landing is one of two ways the SpaceX Dragon vehicle lands on Earth and is how our crew will return. We will splashdown off the coast of Florida, with factors such as weather, wave height and wind determining our exact location. Our training included everything from what to expect during atmospheric re-entry to when the parachutes deploy to our soft water landing. And because we are landing in the water, we underwent water survival training and how to exit Dragon safely and quickly if needed.

Cancer Survivor Hayley Arceneaux Hits 8 Gs in Astronaut Training Weeks Before SpaceX Launch Inspiration4 crew members Dr. Sian Proctor and Hayley Arceneaux | Credit: Courtesy John Kraus and Inspiration4

For our ocean drills, we wore wetsuits and a modified helmet since we can't actually practice in our space suits. We practiced jumping from the Dragon into the ocean and swimming a distance to a life raft with our life support supplies. I'm a decent swimmer, but it helps that you also wear an inflatable device that helps with buoyancy. We simulated egress in calm and moderate conditions and it was actually a lot of fun, and being in the cool water felt great in the Florida heat. Also, no sharks spotted.

Additionally we got in some fighter jet training in Montana. Our commander Jared added this to the training schedule in order to get us into a dynamic, physically stressful environment (and have some fun). I was flown by one of our Inspiration4 team members named Kidd who is a former Thunderbird pilot. I told him I wanted to hit high G forces and do some rolls in the jet, and I'm proud to say we hit eight Gs [eight times the force of gravity], even more than I experienced during centrifuge training. I texted my orthopedic surgeon afterward to tell him my internal prosthesis can officially handle extreme force. He said that he knew a long time ago he had to stop putting limitations on me and what my body can do. What I also loved about this experience was sharing the jet flights with my family who joined us. My little brother Hayden said riding in the fighter jet was the coolest experience of his life.

When we come back, I'm looking forward to spending time with my patients at St. Jude and showing them pictures and telling them my favorite stories from training. When I was sick, I used to ask my medical team to tell me stories to distract me, especially during uncomfortable procedures or when I was scared. I hope to be able to connect with my patients through my stories and by listening to their awesome stories as well. The important thing is that these experiences will let them know they can achieve their wildest dreams.