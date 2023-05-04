Hawaii Tourists Following GPS Directions Rescued After Driving Car 'Straight into the Harbor'

"Pretty sure that wasn't supposed to happen," said a witness who saw the tourists drive into the water

By Laura Barcella
Published on May 4, 2023 09:07 AM

A vacation in Hawaii took a dramatic turn for two tourists when GPS directed them straight into a harbor, and they followed through with the directions.

The tourists were on their way to a manta ray tour in Kailua-Kona on Saturday when they ended up driving their Dodge Caravan into the Honokohau Small Boat Harbor, according to The Washington Post.

"I think they just must've taken their eyes off the road for a second," one witness, Christie Hutchinson, told Hawaii News Now.

Hutchinson was about to haul her boat in from the harbor after a morning on the water with her husband and their friends, when she saw the car suddenly head down the boat ramp and into the water, according to the Washington Post,

"I was just sitting there trying to seek shelter from the rain, and then the next thing, I saw a car drive directly past our boat straight into the harbor at a pretty decent speed," Hutchinson told the newspaper.

According to Hawaii News Now, the pair were buckled into their seats.

Hutchinson filmed the van's descent on her phone. In the video (which she later posted on social media), the smiling driver seemed befuddled but not particularly alarmed by what was taking place. "Pretty sure that wasn't supposed to happen," Hutchinson can be heard saying in the video while people around her shout at the women to get out of the vehicle.

"I think everyone is a bit shocked," Hutchinson said while speaking with Hawaii News Now, adding that it "took us a second to figure out what was going on because they didn't seem panicked or have any sense of urgency to get out of the car."

Neither woman, whom Hutchinson said were sisters, sustained injuries, per The Post. However, witnesses at the scene had to spring into gear to help the driver flee as the vehicle sank.

The passenger escaped through the windows while Hutchinson's husband helped the driver get out of the car and the water, the newspaper reported.

The vehicle was fully underwater by the time emergency crews arrived later to tow it out, per Hawaii News Now.

Samantha Tavares, information specialist for Hawaii's Department of Transportation, told The Washington Post that while these type of GPS mishaps have happened there before, they are rare.

"Usually GPS is pretty accurate in Hawaii," she told the paper. "It's not exactly normal for that to happen."

