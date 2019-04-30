Hawaii Tour Helicopter Crashes in Kailua, Killing 3 Passengers

Image zoom Bruce Asato/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP

A Hawaiian tour helicopter fell from the sky on Monday morning, killing three passengers onboard in the Honolulu suburb of Kailua, according to the Associated Press.

The small, Marine Corps town of about 50,000 people — located just half an hour outside of downtown Honolulu — awoke to the sight of the fiery aviation incident that morning.

“All you could see was fire,” Melissa Solomon, a witness who said she had been driving on the street when she saw the helicopter dive from the sky and crash, explained to the Associated Press.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services person Shayne Enright told the outlet that she was responding to an unrelated call when she heard “a horrific bang” from about 30 yards away.

“When they got there, neighbors were doing a heroic job trying to put out the fire and also trying to get the patients away from the burning aircraft,” Enright said.

Novictor Helicopters tour company, the managing company of United Helicopter Leasing, which the fallen helicopter was registered to, said they were “saddened” by the news of the accident in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Novictor Helicopters is saddened to report that one of our tour helicopters, a Robinson R44 aircraft, crashed at Oneawa Street around 9:00 a.m. today, April 29, 2019,” reads the statement. “Tragically, the three people on board (two passengers and the pilot) did not survive. This accident is heartbreaking for everyone, especially the families and friends of the passengers and pilot, who was part of our Novictor family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of them.”

The statement went on to read that the tour company, with the “safety and welfare” of their clients in mind, has been actively working with the authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to determine the cause of the accident.

“We also wish to express our gratitude to the Emergency Services Department and the community for their efforts in extending immediate help at the scene,” it concluded.

Since the crash, Hawaii Rep. Cynthia Thielen has urged the state’s congressional delegation to ask the Federal Aviation Administration to implement restrictions to prohibit tour aviation from flying over the state’s residential areas and national parks.

According to the AP, the Republican representative has also called for tour helicopter flights to be grounded during the investigation of the crash.