4-Year-Old Hawaii Girl Dies After Being Accidentally Stabbed in Reported Cooking Incident

A 4-year-old girl in Hawaii died last month after being accidentally stabbed during a tragic incident at home, police said.

On Tuesday, the Hawaii Police Department identified the victim as Kayla-Marie Kehaulani Mainaaupo. Police said that the medical examiner had determined that her cause of death was a stab wound, and ruled that the manner of her death was accidental.

Kayla-Marie died following an incident at a home in Puna, Hawaii, on Nov. 27, police said at the time. Patrol officers responded to a report of a young female with a neck injury and said she was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where she died.

According to Hawaii News Now, Kayla-Marie suffered the knife wound in her neck while two other young boys were cooking breakfast at the home. The outlet reported that the children’s parents were at work at the time.

The Hawaii Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

When officers arrived on the scene, a neighbor was performing CPR on the young girl, the outlet reported.

Police have not yet announced if there will be any charges. According to Hawaii News Now, a 14-year-old juvenile was taken into custody for questioning on Wednesday but was later released to Child Protective Services.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Kayla-Marie’s family pay for funeral expenses.