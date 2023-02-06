Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea

A 24-year-old Hawaii firefighter who was in critical condition after being swept into a storm drain has died.

Tre' Evans-Dumaran was helping residents in Maui on Jan. 27 after a storm caused flooding in the area when he got swept into a storm drain, according to Maui County officials. He was later found 800 yards away from where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kulanihakoi Street.

Although he initially survived, county officials shared the news of his death on Saturday.

"We want to thank the entire community for the outpouring of love during this time," Evans-Dumaran's mother, Chelsie Evans, said in a statement. "My heart tells me that Tre' wants to say thank you for loving his family, his fire 'ohana, his friends during this time."

She went on to say that she knew her won would "want people to keep giving blood, to keep doing your part as a hero, in the way he lived every day on Earth."

The firefighter was in Kihei on Jan. 27 responding to storm conditions when he was swept into the drain and into the ocean, per his GoFundMe and a county release. .

Evans-Dumaran, who worked for the fire department for over 3 years, was listed in critical condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center's intensive care unit and treated with multiple "life-saving measures," per the county. Before his death, loved ones said he had been "slowly making positive and promising signs of progress."

In an update on GoFundMe, his mom said that his lungs were beginning to improve and that the the right side of his heart was "showing signs of struggle," before it began responding well to medication. The next day, she said he opened his eyes gave a thumbs up at the request of those in the hospital.

Sadly, on Saturday, the county confirmed his death.

"Today brought devastating news to our firefighting 'ohana. One loss is one too many and while we face the tremendous loss of one of our own, we are united in the strength we want to give to Tre's family and to each other," Fire Chief Brad Ventura shared in a statement.

"The amount of support from throughout our community and beyond Maui has been incredible. We've all felt the depth of aloha and it makes all the difference," his statement continued. "Tre' loved being a firefighter and he loved those he worked with. Serving the community came naturally to him because he was so happy to serve people."

Mayor Richard Bissen, Jr. also said in statement that the county was "devastated by the turn of events."

"My heart was broken by the news," he said. "Every day our emergency responders put their lives at risk to help others, looking out for the community they serve. This is a reminder of that risk and the courageous work they do for all of us. In his fight to recover, we rallied behind Tre' just as he would for others. We will focus on supporting Tre's 'ohana and fellow firefighters with comfort and prayers."

As for his family, as of Monday the GoFundMe organized by Evans has already raised around $136,000 of its $10,000 goal. Initially intended to help the firefighter during the "fight of his life," donations are still coming in.

"Lord, hear me. You created THE most amazing soul and you gifted him to a teenage girl not ready to be a mom, but I took you up for the challenge," Evans shared in an update on Sunday. "I loved that gift more than I knew a 15 year old's heart could bare. I did my very best, although imperfect, to care for this beautiful gift with my whole being."

"Yesterday. You took your gift back. He was yours to begin with. I understand. But hear me. Every, single, day of my life I will be crying out to you, demanding that you take care of my baby," she continued. "You created me to not rest, to fight, to use by body and my brain to advocate for others. Every ounce of me that's left will be commanding that you are always with him and loving him. Although I've heard others say there is no greater love than yours, let me be clear, my baby still deserves more than you can give him."

Evans concluded her statement by sharing that "the rest of us here on earth try to get by one breath at a time I beg, please, please, never stop trying to give him more."