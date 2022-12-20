Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption

Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather.

Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit.

The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed the largest population center of the island by 4.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The advisory warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. HST on Tuesday, with possible heavy snow, blowing snow, and blizzard conditions. Up to 8 inches of snow can be expected, with wind gusts as high as 120 mph.

According to FOX Weather, as of Monday, ice and snow was seen atop of Mauna Kea. While snow can happen atop of mountains, the winter weather has called for rare weather advisories and warnings to be issued across the area.

The cold front bought damaging winds to the island, causing the NWS to issue a high wind warning for portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, and the Big Island.

As the winter weather conditions continue to storm the area, multiple islands have also been hit with severe thunderstorm watch advisories and severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The severe weather conditions caused more than 400 delays across airports out of Honolulu with Hawaii News Now reporting situations of individuals stranded for more than 20 hours.

Hawaiian Electric reported that it was working to restore power for Maui customers in the areas impacted by the winter weather.