Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption

Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years in November

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022 01:14 AM
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/sector_band.php?sat=G17&sector=hi&band=02&length=12
Photo: CIRA/NOAA

Hawaii is facing another powerful change in weather.

Just weeks after Mauna Loa, one of the world's largest active volcanoes, erupted for the first time in 38 years on Hawaii's Big Island, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for multiple areas on the Big Island summit.

The warnings come in light of Mauna Loa's "longest quiet period on record." The last eruption occurred in 1984, with lava flow that missed the largest population center of the island by 4.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The advisory warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. HST on Tuesday, with possible heavy snow, blowing snow, and blizzard conditions. Up to 8 inches of snow can be expected, with wind gusts as high as 120 mph.

According to FOX Weather, as of Monday, ice and snow was seen atop of Mauna Kea. While snow can happen atop of mountains, the winter weather has called for rare weather advisories and warnings to be issued across the area.

The cold front bought damaging winds to the island, causing the NWS to issue a high wind warning for portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, and the Big Island.

As the winter weather conditions continue to storm the area, multiple islands have also been hit with severe thunderstorm watch advisories and severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The severe weather conditions caused more than 400 delays across airports out of Honolulu with Hawaii News Now reporting situations of individuals stranded for more than 20 hours.

Hawaiian Electric reported that it was working to restore power for Maui customers in the areas impacted by the winter weather.

Related Articles
Mauna Loa
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the World's Largest Active Volcano, Is Erupting For First Time in 38 Years
Lava flows from Mokuaweoweo Crater down Mauna Loa's northeast rift, at the Island of Hawaii, Hawaii, USA, 28 November 2022. The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, located on the island of Hawaii, erupts for the first time since 1984. A flurry of seismic activity preceded the eruption which occurred around midnight Hawaii Standard Time (HST) on 27 November. After the initial breakout in Mokuaweoweo Crater at the summit, activity migrated down Mauna Loa's northeast rift, with a mile long curtain of fire. Advisories were issued by the state Department of Health, as gases and tephra from the eruption may affect the air quality across the state. World's Largest Active Volcano, Mauna Loa, Erupts in Hawaii, USA - 28 Nov 2022
See Dramatic Footage of Mauna Loa Volcano Erupting on Hawaii's Big Island
CXR4YG Pele's Hair, fine volcanic glass fiber deriving from the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Falling Glass 'Hair' Named for Hawaiian Deity, Lava and Vog: What to Know About Mauna Loa Eruption Hazards
Cinder cones at the Mauna Loa volcano, Big Island, Hawaii, USA VARIOUS
Residents of Hawaii's Big Island Warned of Potential 'Lava Disaster' as World's Largest Active Volcano Rumbles
Ororo heated jacket laid out on a floor
The 8 Best Heated Jackets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
A surfer catches a wave in Manhattan Beach, California, on January 15, 2022. - The US National Weather Service issued tsunami advisories for the entire west coast of the United States following a massive volcanic eruption across the Pacific Ocean in Tonga.
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Hawaii, West Coast of U.S., Canada After Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
A man cycles through floodwaters in Batu Berendam in Malaysia's southern coastal state of Malacca on January 3, 2022.
The Most Extreme Weather Events of 2022 (So Far)
Northern Virginia hit with major winter storm
Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency as State Braces for Snowstorm After Distressing I-95 Backup
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
hawaii earthquake
Hawaii's Big Island Hit by 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake: It 'Was Kinda Scary,' Says One Witness
This September 29, 2021, image courtesy of the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows the continuing eruption of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Less Than a Year After Last Activity
hawaii
Hawaii Just Received a Rare Blizzard Warning — and Meteorologists Are Shocked: 'Wow!'
Kilauea volcano
Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island: 'Fallout Is Likely,' Officials Say
Gisele Bundchen Celeb Vacations
Gisele Bündchen Recharges at the Beach in Brazil, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Reykjavik
Volcano Erupts Near Iceland's Capital Reykjavik Following Weeks of Unprecedented Earthquakes