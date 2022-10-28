Residents on Hawaii's Big Island are being put on alert after a series of earthquakes near the Mauna Loa volcano has authorities warning it could possibly soon erupt.

Known as the largest active volcano on the planet, Mauna Loa takes up 51% of the island, and last erupted in 1984.

"Not to panic everybody, but they have to be aware of that you live on the slopes of Mauna Loa. There's a potential for some kind of lava disaster," Talmadge Magno, the administrator for Hawaii County Civil Defense, said, The Associated Press reports.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday "there are no signs" that Mauna Loa will erupt soon, but the volcano "continues to be in a state of heightened unrest."

Since mid-September, earthquakes have increased from 10 to 20 per day to 40 to 50 per day, according to agency. On Oct. 14, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the area, and smaller aftershocks followed, per the AP.

As part of an awareness campaign, authorities on the island are holding community meetings and encouraging residents to pack "go" bags in anticipation of potential lava flows, the outlet reported.

During a 1950 eruption, lava traveled 15 miles down the steep mountain to the ocean in less than three hours, according to the AP.

John Swart/AP/Shutterstock

While the threat level is currently at "advisory," it could be elevated to "watch," meaning people who live near the volcano's vents should consider taking action.

Since 1843, Mauna Loa has erupted 33 times. During its last eruption in 1984, the island's largest town, Hilo, escaped serious damage when the lava flow stopped about less than five miles from its city limits, according to the AP.

At that time, seismic activity had been increasing for about a year and a half before the volcano finally erupted.

Since then, the Big Island's population has more than doubled to 200,000 today, up from 92,000 in 1980, the AP notes.