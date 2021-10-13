Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Dead at 58: 'a Charismatic and Passionate Leader'

The news of Brian Goldner's death comes just two days after he took a medical leave of absence from his position for ongoing cancer treatment

Hasbro chairman and CEO Brian D. Goldner has died, the company confirmed Tuesday. He was 58.

The news of Goldner's death comes just two days after he took a medical leave of absence from his position for ongoing cancer treatment.

"As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian's work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world," interim CEO Rich Stoddart said in a statement. "His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched."

Goldner first began working at Hasbro in 2000. He was appointed CEO in 2008 and became chairman of the board in 2015, according to the company. He also served on the ViacomCBS board of directors.

He was "instrumental in transforming the company into a global play and entertainment leader, architecting a strategic brand blueprint to create the world's best play and storytelling experiences," the press release stated.

Hasbro called its acquisition of multinational entertainment studio eOne in 2019 the "culmination of [Goldner's] pioneering."

"Brian's passing is a tremendous loss for Hasbro and the world," said Edward M. Philip, Lead Independent Director of Hasbro's Board of Directors.

"Brian was universally admired and respected in the industry, and throughout his over twenty years at Hasbro, his inspiring leadership and exuberance left an indelible mark on everything and everyone he touched," the statement continued. "A mentor and friend to so many, his passion and creativity took Hasbro to new heights."