Harry Jowsey, Stassie Karanikolaou and David Dobrik Help Launch App for Female Creators 

Several social influencers have teamed up with Erik Zamudio and Tara Electra to launch the app Roll

Top social media influencers like Harry Jowsey, Stassie Karanikolaou and David Dobrik, among other big names in the field, are giving an inside look at their camera rolls in hopes of making people feel better about posting on social media with a new app.

"Roll was built with the creator in mind," co-creator Erik Zamudio tells PEOPLE. "Everything from our content upload process to how content is displayed is extremely simple with a focus on authenticity."

"Sometimes you'll see Sommer Ray with her pet snakes at her house, sometimes you'll see Tana Mongeau at the dentist, sometimes you'll see a screenshot of a meme that Diplo sent to his friends," Zamudio adds. "The fact that it's a platform where creators can show more of their personality has been a huge selling point."

Created by Zamudio and founder and CEO Tara Electra, Roll tries to reduce pressure on female creators to meet unrealistic beauty standards. With the help of the influencers they've teamed up with, the app invites females who may be feeling stressed over the pursuit of perfection and shows them that doesn't need to be the case.

Roll also aims to be different by regulating its content to make every user feel confident and comfortable.

"We have a strict no-nudity policy and our positioning allows creators to be the realest version of themselves," Zamudio shares. "We built this platform alongside some of the most well-known personalities in the industry and really listened to their input. They wanted a safe space where they could post authentic content and share a new side of their lives with their communities. You'll often see their bios say things like 'Welcome to my real life' or 'This is the real me.' This is a version of themselves you won't see anywhere else."

Every part of the business model has the female mindset at the forefront, and it takes the younger demographic into consideration too, Zamudio says.

"For some of them, they've been subject to judgment surrounding their appearance for years now. Roll is a way for them to find freedom of expression and to avoid that judgment," Zamudio says.

"Creators are enjoying Roll and joining the platform because they are eager for new platforms that can help them monetize while doing what they love at the same time," Electro adds. "We are primarily focused on creators with a younger audience, so any celebrity with an audience wanting to see the behind the scenes of their perfect photos on Instagram."

To that end, Electro says users get the chance to "see the real day-to-day world your favorite creator is living."

With so many big names already on board, Roll looks forward to adding even more influencers and celebrities to its list in 2022.

"Right now we're continuing to bring on exciting talent and also launching some new creator tools to give them even more ways to engage with their audiences," Zamudio says.