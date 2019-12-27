Ohio Boy, 14, Hasn't Been Seen Since He Left for School a Week Ago

Image zoom Harley Dilly Port Clinton Police Department

Authorities in Ohio are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen when he left his Port Clinton home Friday to go to school.

Harley Dilly was last seen on Dec. 20 at 7 a.m, according to a Ohio Attorney General’s news release obtained by PEOPLE. The boy was heading to school but never arrived.

Port Clinton police believe CCTV footage from the neighborhood captured the teen walking near his home at the time of his disappearance.

Harley is believed to be alive and injured, not abducted.

“We are searching as if Harley is still alive,” Police Chief Rob Hickman said in a news conference Thursday.

Hickman said on the day of his disappearance, Harley told his mother he felt sick but she insisted he go to school.

“We don’t have a lot of leads,” Hickman said.

This is the not the first time Harley has left home. At the time of his disappearance, Harley’s phone had been taken away by his parents, which may have upset him.

“In the past, when [he and his family] have a conflict in the residence, Harley will go away for the night,” Hickman said, adding that Harley’s parents didn’t worry about not hearing from him until the following day because they had his phone.

Hicks said anyone who sees the teen is urged to call 911.

On Thursday, helicopters and K-9 teams were deployed to search for Harley by land and air.

“We understand this is a 14-year-old child and are exhausting every effort to locate Harley and reunite him with his family,” authorities said in a post on Facebook.

Harley is described as standing 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 100 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a maroon puffy jacket and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding this case should contact Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121.