Harlem Woman Becomes the Oldest Person in the United States at 114

Alelia Murphy, the oldest living person in the United States, celebrated her 114th Birthday on Saturday!

To kick off her birthday weekend, officials in Harlem, New York, threw Murphy a neighborhood birthday party to mark the incredible milestone, CNN reported.

And to make the birthday even more special, they announced that going forward, the Harlem community would recognize July 6 — her birthday — as “Alelia Murphy Appreciation Day.”

State Sen. Brian Benjamin then presented Murphy with a framed poster and a copy of the declaration, according to CNN.

Her family was also there for the celebration with her daughter speaking to the outlet about their close relationship and how she considers her mother her best friend.

“I’m so proud of her and so glad to have her as long as I have,” Rose Green, Murphy’s daughter, told CNN.

Murphy attended the party, hosted by the African American Caucus of 1199SEIU, wearing a bright yellow dress and crown. She was born in North Carolina in 1905, moving to Harlem in 1926.

After she was widowed in 1953, Murphy supported her two children as a seamstress.

“She’s excited, she said she must be blessed because the Lord kept her here for so long,” Murphy’s granddaughter, Nefer Nekhet, told PIX11. “We ask her Grandma, you been here for a very long time and she said, ‘I’m here because you all don’t know how to live, I’m here to teach you all how to live and things to do!’ “

When asked about the secret to her long life, Murphy said, “Trust in God and be a good person.”

Her age was verified by the Gerontology Research Group and she comes behind the oldest person in the world, Kane Tanaka from Japan, by two years and 185 days.