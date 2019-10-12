At Least 1 Dead, 3 Missing After Hard Rock Hotel Construction Site Collapses in New Orleans

Image zoom NOLA FD/Twitter

A collapse of a Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans that was still under construction has left at least one person dead and 18 others injured.

The New Orleans Fire Department began receiving “reports of a major collapse of the sixth to eighth floors of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site” at 9:12 a.m. local time on Saturday morning, according to a press release.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three remain missing, according to the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services. An additional 18 people were transported to local hospitals and are currently in stable condition.

It is not yet clear what caused the collapse and police have yet to release the identity of the deceased.

A mandatory evacuation is currently in place in the area, as according to authorities “the frame of the building is considered stable but is unsupported.”

“It’s a very dangerous situation,” Fire Superintendent Timothy McConnell said at a press conference, noting that another collapse is possible.

“I’m just asking for everyone to lift up in prayer,“ added Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “This remains a very fluid and very dangerous situation, and every few minutes something is falling off of this building.“

The New Orleans Fire Department has posted multiple photos of the site, which show the aftermath of the collapse.

Image zoom NOLA FD/Twitter

Image zoom NOLA FD/Twitter

One witness who saw the collapse took place told Nola.com that what first caught their attention was a “deep, rumbling sound,” adding that it sounded “like an airplane.”

“It looked like the concrete just slid from the top all the way down to the street,” he added. “The concrete just started to slide down the side.”

There are no reports of bystanders on the street being injured, the outlet reports.