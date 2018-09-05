The North-American Interfraternity Conference has voted to ban hard alcohol at fraternity facilities and events, the group announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The near-unanimous decision by representatives from the 66 fraternities in the group will require each organization, including their 6,100 chapters on 800 campuses across the U.S. and Canada, to start following the new rule by September 2019.

“At their core, fraternities are about brotherhood, personal development and providing a community of support. Alcohol abuse and its serious consequences endanger this very purpose,” NIC president Judson Horras said in a statement. “This action shows fraternities’ clear commitment and leadership to further their focus on the safety of members and all in our communities.”

Fraternities have come under fire in recent years for deaths relating to hazing and binge-drinking. Four male students — one each from Penn State, Louisiana State, Florida State and Texas State — died in 2017 alone from fraternity hazing, reports TIME.

The NIC is optimistic about the affect the rule will have on the culture of fraternities, even if technically chapters have the autonomy to set their own policies. Purdue University’s Interfraternity Council voted to band hard alcohol at fraternity events in 2015, and the organization’s president, Seth Gutwein, shared he’s seen “a positive shift” since.

In addition to the hard alcohol ban, the NIC has also introduced Good Samaritan policies that encourage students to call 911 regardless of whether they’re surrounding by illegal activity and advocated for stronger legal action to keep fraternities safe. According to nonprofit StopHazing, 44 states and the District of Columbia have anti-hazing laws.