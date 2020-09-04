Hand Sanitizer Catches Fire on Texas Mom, Severely Burning 18% of Her Body — Including Her Face

A single mom in Texas is warning others to practice hand sanitizer safety after hers caught fire, leaving her with severe burns on her face and body.

Kate Wise put her three daughters to bed on Sunday night, then applied hand sanitizer and went to light a candle at home in Round Rock, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

As she did, the fire somehow came into contact with the hand sanitizer, leaving her body “consumed in flames” in a matter of several seconds, she told the outlet.

“It can be something as small as lighting a candle. Because of the hand sanitizer, it just lit my whole… everywhere I had hand sanitizer, it just lit my hand with fire,” she said.

A GoFundMe page organized to help cover her medical expenses said the incident caused a “bomb-like explosion,” and left Wise with second- and third-degree burns from head to toe.

While her two youngest daughters headed to a neighbor’s house to seek help, Wise was able to remove her burning clothes and get her other daughter, who has disabilities, and her pets out of the house as the flames spread, KHOU reported.

Will Hampton, a spokesperson for the Round Rock Fire Department, confirms the incident to PEOPLE, and says crews were dispatched to the home around 8 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

Wise was transported to a hospital in nearby Austin, with burns on 18 percent of her body, he says.

“What appears to have happened is she used hand sanitizer and then went to light a candle — and hand sanitizer is flammable,” Hampton says. “This stuff is at least 62 percent alcohol, so folks need to be careful.”

While Wise did not lose her entire home to the fire, the GoFundMe said she lost most of her furniture and other possessions to smoke damage.

The page, which was organized by friend Kathryn Bonesteel, also stressed the incident as a wake-up call not to purchase off-brand hand sanitizer, as Bonesteel said Wise had bought her hand sanitizer “from a store she trusted.”

“COVID-19 has brought many unsafe products to our shelves. Many of which have not been properly tested and are not safe,” the page said. “Be careful of what you put on your body. Make sure what you are using is FDA approved.”

The brand and store from which she purchased the product remain unclear, though Hampton says that no matter the brand, any hand sanitizer with ethyl alcohol in it is flammable.

As she recovers, Wise said the worst part of the incident is knowing her children had to see her in pain.

“It’s something that you never want your kids to see. Like, you just being up in flames,” she told KHOU. “So I think that part kind of killed me, just because it’s something I never wanted them to have to go through.”