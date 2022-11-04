Halting New Offshore Drilling Can Keep Planet from Heating to 'Catastrophic Levels,' New Analysis Finds

“Stopping the expansion of offshore drilling has the potential to reduce emissions more than any other ocean-based solution,” said Dr. Kathryn Matthews, chief scientist at Oceana

By KC Baker
Published on November 4, 2022 01:01 PM
An under construction offshore platform which is being erected module by module.
Offshore drilling platform. Photo: Getty

Offshore drilling creates dangerous greenhouse gases that are heating up the planet, causing disastrous hurricanes, floods, wildfires, droughts and heat waves. But halting new offshore drilling, and lessening existing production over time, would significantly lower emissions – and keep the planet from warming to "catastrophic levels," says Oceana, the largest international advocacy organization focused solely on ocean conservation.

This week, Oceana released a new analysis ahead of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), the largest annual meeting about the climate crisis, laying out the benefits of halting new offshore oil and gas drilling to reduce global emissions in coming years.

High winds on the Bering sea in Alaska, January.
Getty

The analysis shows that "stopping the expansion of offshore drilling — combined with the phasedown of existing production driven by reduced fossil fuel demand as clean energy comes online — would deliver up to 13% of the annual greenhouse gas emission reductions needed to prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis," Oceana said in a statement.

"Stopping the expansion of offshore drilling has the potential to reduce emissions more than any other ocean-based solution," Dr. Kathryn Matthews, Chief Scientist at Oceana, one of the authors of the new analysis, Beyond Expectations: Ocean Solutions to Prevent Climate Catastrophe, said in a statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's irrefutable that the climate crisis is here, now, affecting all of us through more frequent and intense hurricanes, floods, wildfires, droughts, and heat waves," added Matthews.

This report "makes it clear that ocean solutions are climate solutions," she added. "If we're serious about preventing catastrophic climate change, our ocean is a great place to start."

Oceans will be a big part of COP27, which takes place this year in the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt.

From Sunday through Nov. 18, world leaders, climate advocates and more will come together for the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This year's conference "will build on the outcomes of COP26 to deliver action on an array of issues critical to tackling the climate emergency – from urgently reducing greenhouse gas emissions, building resilience and adapting to the inevitable impacts of climate change, to delivering on the commitments to finance climate action in developing countries," the UN said in a statement.

"Faced with a growing energy crisis, record greenhouse gas concentrations, and increasing extreme weather events, COP27 seeks renewed solidarity between countries, to deliver on the landmark Paris Agreement, for people and the planet," the UN said.

According to the new analysis, adding offshore drilling to the five ocean-based solutions from the 2019 High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy report "would take the total ocean contribution to nearly 40% of the emission reductions needed by 2050 to keep the planet from warming a catastrophic 2 degrees Celsius."

The five ocean-based solutions from the report include protecting marine habitats, safeguarding climate-friendly seafood, improving shipping efficiency, replacing fossil fuel power with renewable sources, and improving catch efficiency and fuel use in fishing.

Right now, nearly 30% of all oil and gas production comes from offshore drilling, which generates greenhouse gas emissions throughout the entire process, according to Oceana. And they say that ten countries produce about 64% of all offshore oil and gas: Saudi Arabia, Norway, Qatar, Iran, Brazil, United States, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Angola.

It's also a major contributor to ocean pollution, which wreaks havoc on marine life, coastal ecosystems, and economies with long-lasting effects.

"By stopping the expansion of offshore drilling and promoting clean energy policies...the analysis finds we could reduce emissions by 6.3 billion metric tons a year by 2050," Oceana said, which is equivalent to the annual emissions we would save by removing 1.4 billion cars from the road.

"Our oceans have protected us from the worst impacts of climate change by absorbing much of the heat produced by the fossil fuel industry's relentless expansion. But we're now at a tipping point," said Tess Geers, lead report author and Research Director at Oceana.

"Life on Earth is inextricably linked to healthy oceans, but without bold and forceful action, a hotter and more acidic ocean will no longer be able to sustain the diversity of life as we know it," added Geers. "Stopping the expansion of offshore drilling is a necessary solution to help ensure our future on this planet. And we know it's possible thanks to the policies being implemented around the world."

In recent years, many governments have enacted policies preventing the expansion of offshore drilling, including Australia, Belize, Costa Rica, Denmark, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

"We call on COP27 to recognize how ocean solutions can help us achieve our climate change goals," added James Simon, President at Oceana.

For more information, please visit Oceana.org/ClimateSolutions.

Related Articles
Prince William Finalist Earthshot Boston 2022
Prince William Texts Earthshot Prize Finalists — and Shares a Selfie-Style Video!
king charles
King Charles Welcomes Hundreds of Leaders for COP27 Kickoff Reception at Buckingham Palace
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
Prince William's Earthshot Prize Finalists Announced: Meet the Changemakers Repairing Our Planet
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Twitter to Lay Off Several Employees Over Email amid Elon Musk Takeover: Reports
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos Denies Housekeeper's Claim of Unsafe Working Conditions and Discrimination
This satellite image taken at 8:40am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Lisa under Cuba in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week as a likely hurricane.
2 Rare November Hurricanes Formed in the Atlantic — And Another Storm Could Be on the Way
A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire - rescue labelled on the side
2 Denver Firefighters Suspended After Woman Was Pronounced Dead Even Though She Was Alive: Reports
The First Printing of the Final Text of the United States Constitution is on display during a press preview at Sotheby's on September 17, 2021 in New York City.
Rare First Printing of U.S. Constitution to Be Sold at Auction for an Estimated $30 Million
Montana Tucker Debuts New Holocaust Mini-Series on TikTok, Instagram
TikToker Montana Tucker Says Visit to Poland for New Holocaust Series Was the 'Hardest' Week of Her Life
Bill Mercurio- Getting ready for Drill Team-Harvard, IL. 2021
Veterans Open Up About the Power of Horses in the Fight Against PTSD: 'A Whole Other Level of Healing'
Lexi Rubio
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans
A 18 years old young woman with a tablet computer
Google Searches for 'Believable' and 'Realistic' Excuses to Miss Work Are Way Up, Study Finds
Paraglider's Emergency Landing Leads to Rescue Woman on the Roof of Her Car in Alligator-Filled Canal
Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car
Seconds after they met, Erin Sweeney hoisted Jim Lindrooth atop her shoulders so he could find his friends in a crowd of Phillies fans outside City Hall in Philadelphia
Missed Connection Post Leads to World Series Date for Phillies Fan Who Got a Boost from 'Future Wife' at Rally
Woman, Whose ‘Hero’ Boyfriend Saved Her Life in Fiery Crash, Speaks Out: ‘We Love Each Other Even More’
Woman Speaks Out After Boyfriend Saves Her Life in Fiery Crash: 'We Love Each Other Even More'
Powerball
Tonight's Powerball Prize Is $1.2 Billion — Why Jackpots Are Getting Bigger