Halloween Trick-or-Treating Canceled in Michigan City Due to 'Cockroach Issue'

The Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating in an area of Wyandotte, Mich., has been canceled by the city officials due to "a cockroach issue."

On Monday, the city officials issued a statement to the residents via Facebook, announcing the closure of the affected streets "as a proactive measure to prevent further roach migration."

"The City has determined it to be in the best interest of the citizens to close 20th Street, and the sidewalks, from Eureka to Grove on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm," the statement reads. "Barricades and signage will be placed on the street and at sidewalks at Grove, the intersections of Orchard and Pine, and at Eureka, closing the street and sidewalk to vehicles and pedestrians. It is recommended that Trick-or-Treating be discouraged in this area."

"There have been no reports of any roach infestation occurring outside of the immediate area," the statement said, adding that the treat-or-treating will "go as planned throughout the rest of the city from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m."

Calling the incident "unfortunate" in his message, the Mayor of the city, Robert A. DeSana said, "all residents of Wyandotte can be reassured that the city is taking every measure legally possible to eliminate the source of this infestation including spraying of insecticide along sidewalks, the lawn area between the sidewalk and street, and along the curb line in certain areas of the street in the affected area."

Representatives for the City of Wyandotte did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Speaking to Detroit Free Press, city councilman Todd Hanna claimed the roaches issue is "of no fault of the city," explaining the problem began after the city's garbage truck loaded waste from a house filled with the pests. He said the house in question has since been vacated.

While the city is working on a solution for the issue, Hanna added the council voted to cancel the Halloween tradition in the affected area to "prevent roaches from grabbing on to kids' costumes," and spreading into their homes. The possibility that trick-or-treaters might step on roaches, killing them but tracking unharmed eggs to other areas in the neighborhood, was also a concern, Hanna said, per the outlet.

Meanwhile, a resident named Lisa LaBean discussed the extent of the issue with a local news station, WXYZ-TV, saying, "you lay in bed and you think something's crawling on you or something, it's horrible."

Noting that she has spent almost $1,800 to buy supplies to kill the roaches, she told the outlet she is still "terrified."

"I don't want them coming in my house," she added. "It's a fight."