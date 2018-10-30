These Decorative Skeletons Are Taking Halloween to a Whole New Level

Sami Campagnano noticed something different — and spooky — about her quiet housing complex in Wesley Chapel, Florida, earlier this month.

The 19-year-old University of South Florida student was driving out of the small community on Oct. 4 when she noticed an elaborate Halloween display that featured a group of skeletons working out — complete with shoes and workout equipment.

“I was like, ‘Wow! That’s really detailed.’ I started taking pictures of them every day and they just kept getting better and better,” Campagnano tells PEOPLE of the displays. “I started documenting it to keep track of them all.”

Courtesy Sami Campagnano

The decorations are the work of Bob Jarabek, 48, and Bill Patterson, 57, who moved into the area in September. Each night, the married couple use old props from their garage to pose the skeletons in unique situations.

One of the displays showed the skeletons dressed as characters from The Wizard of Oz, and another featured them dancing in sneakers and hats.

“I loved driving in and out of my neighborhood each day going, ‘What are the skeletons doing today?’ “Campagnano says, noting that she lives just a few houses down from the men. “It’s just something happy in your day no matter what.”

Courtesy Sami Campagnano

Campagnano continued photographing the displays, amassing more than 20 photos. And, last week, she decided to share the pictures on Twitter, sharing all about her creative neighbors.

“I thought I’d just get a few ‘likes’ from my friends, but it went crazy!” she says of the post, which has been retweeted more than 86,000 times.

As the photos made their way around the internet, Campagnano approached Jarabek and Patterson to tell them they had gone viral. But the couple already knew.

“One of my employees told me about the post on Twitter and I was like, ‘What?’ I had no idea who Sami was, I couldn’t believe it,” Jarabek tells PEOPLE. “When we met, [Campagnano] and I hit it off immediately and talked about the craziness of it all.”

Courtesy Sami Campagnano

Jarabek says he and Patterson have been putting on the displays for several years, since before they moved to Wesley Chapel. It has long been a source of joy for the couple and their 2-year-old son Riker Patterson-Jarabek.

The best part, Jarabek says, has been how the displays impact the community.

“Meeting her and meeting people in the community, that’s the big pay off here,” he tells PEOPLE.

Courtesy Sami Campagnano

“I get to have good vibes with my neighbors, they drive by and they wave. It’s a good feeling. The joy I get out of this is … it puts you into the present moment.”

And Campagnano agrees.

“I don’t think I would have knocked on my neighbors’ door and became friends with them randomly if it wasn’t for [the displays],” Campagnano says. “It’s brought the neighborhood together in a way.”