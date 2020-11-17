The cards, handed out in packs of three, will go to teachers, school staff, bus drivers, coaches and school counselors, among others

Hallmark Giving Away 1 Million Cards to Help Thank Educators for Their 'Vital Role' During Pandemic

Hallmark is doing its part to help people around the world show their appreciation for educators amid an unprecedented year.

Beginning on Nov. 17, the company will be giving away one million cards to people wishing to thank their teachers, administrators, bus drivers, coaches, counselors, custodians and other school staff who made education possible in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"For many parents, navigating their children’s education amidst a pandemic has been a difficult challenge," Lindsey Roy, Hallmark’s Chief Marketing Officer, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"We've all seen so many teachers and school staff members rise to the challenge, working long hours and using their imaginations to deliver the best education possible from a remote, hybrid or in-person learning environment," she continues. "Despite these changes, one thing remains the same: the sincere connection between teachers and their students."

Available on a first-come, first-serve basis through Hallmark's website, the cards will be given out in packs of three, allowing anyone in the continental U.S. to thank not one, but three educators who went above and beyond to help them or their kids get through this challenging year of distance learning, face masks and ever-changing schedules.

Whether it's a card with a smiling sun or one that reads "Teachers Are a Force For Good," the notes are sure to brighten the day of the educators in customers' lives.

The free packs will also feature a color-it-yourself Crayola card that reads "You Make The World A Better Place" to add a little personalization to the handwritten thank-you notes.

"For the past 110 years, Hallmark has helped people put more care in the world, and now it is more important than ever to show love for the incredible people who are teaching, coaching and caring for our children every day," Roy says.

"We hope people will use this card giveaway as a tangible opportunity to recognize the vital role educators, administrators, school staff and many others play in our children's lives," she adds.

This isn't the first time this year that Hallmark has used its cards to promote an appreciation for others.

In March, at the beginning of the pandemic, the company launched an initiative to donate one million cards around the country in an effort to help people connect with each other through kind messages of love and support.

A month later, after receiving an overwhelming response to its card initiative, Hallmark announced it would give away another two million cards — this time, to people working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Those interested in Hallmark's latest giveaway for educators can sign up to receive a free three-pack of cards here.