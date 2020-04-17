Say 'Thank You' to an Essential Worker With Hallmark's 2 Million Card Giveaway

Image zoom Hallmark

Hallmark is giving away cards so that millions of people across the country can send thank-you notes to people on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, Hallmark announced it was donating 1 million cards in an effort to help people connect with each other through kind messages of love and support. The response to the initiative compelled the company to then give away another million cards.

“We’ve heard from people who ordered the cards — excited to get that delivery and find purpose in sending a paper hug to someone who needed it,” Lindsey Roy, CMO of Hallmark, tells PEOPLE. “And we’ve heard from recipients of those greetings who told us the cards made them feel connected and cared about in a time when it is most needed.”

This time, however, the company will be giving away 2 million cards, which will include messages focused on the essential workers who have become the backbone of the country during the outbreak.

“If we’ve learned anything over the past few weeks, it’s that heroes are all around us,” Hallmark CEO Mike Perry tells PEOPLE.

“They’re in our hospitals, our grocery stores, our senior centers, our neighborhoods, our families,” he continues. “We hope these cards can help to show them how much they are appreciated and what they’re doing really matters.”

The series of three cards include encouraging messages such as, “You are so amazing! So thankful for you,” and, “What you do matters… a lot.”

One card will feature shapes that can be colored in with crayon. It also comes with the message, “Not all heroes wear capes… thanks for all you do.”

Hallmark says it hopes every card sent can help brighten the day of an essential worker during this challenging time.

“We hope the next 2 million cards allow them to see and feel the gratitude that’s all around them, as well as provide all of us a way to share how grateful we are for everything they are doing,” Roy says. “A word of thanks can mean a world of difference.”

“With so much going on, people might wonder what they can do to help, and the overwhelming response to the first 2 million cards showed people are looking for ways to reach out and connect with others,” Perry adds. “It’s amazing what it can mean to someone when you take the time to really say something on purpose.”

If you’d like to sign up to receive the cards in your mailbox, visit the Hallmark website.

“Despite monumental challenges,” Perry tells PEOPLE, “the care these essential workers are exemplifying in communities across our country and around the world is heroic.”

When asked what she would like to say to the millions of essential workers across the country, Roy says she wants them to know their efforts are not going unnoticed.

“We see you,” she says. “We are grateful for you. We are inspired by you. We thank you.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.