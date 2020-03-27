Hallmark Is Giving Away 1 Million Sweet Cards So You Can Send Loving Notes amid Coronavirus

Image zoom Hallmark

With millions across the country stuck indoors because of the growing coronavirus outbreak, Hallmark is hoping to connect people with each other through kind messages of love and support.

The company is announcing on Friday an initiative to donate one million cards to people around the country, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. If you’ve found yourself stuck miles away from your parents or significant other, this is the perfect chance to send them a handwritten note to brighten up their day.

“It’s important to stay connected to those we love, even when we can’t be physically together,” Lindsey Roy, CMO of Hallmark, tells PEOPLE. “Many of us have loved ones isolated alone at home or in a senior care center who are unable to feel the physical presence of their loved ones — something we all need to thrive. Kids are missing teachers and teachers are missing kids. Neighbors want to show other neighbors they care and their bonds remain.”

“Together, we can show the people who need it most that we are constantly thinking about them and loving them,” she adds. “Right now, we can send them a paper hug, and wrap them with caring words and encouragement.”

To participate, anyone in the continental United States can visit Hallmark’s “Care Enough” website to sign up for a pack of three cards, free of charge. All participants have to do is input their name and address.

Participants will then receive three distinctive cards that can be the perfect fit for a variety of people in their lives.

One of Hallmark’s cards features the message, “I believe in you and unicorns,” along with a colorful drawing of one of the mystical creatures. Another shows two embracing hands with the words, “Here for you, here for everything,” while the other includes “Love” in gold letters and the message, “There’s a surprising amount of love in this folded piece of paper.”

The cards also don’t have to go to anyone you know — you can send a kind message to staff at local hospitals, or to retirement centers where residents may not be able to see many visitors during the outbreak.

“When we asked ourselves how we can best help in this time, the answer became clear: one of the best things you can do to help others is simply reaching out,” Roy says of how the idea came to be. “Whether it’s a family member in elder care or a new mom next door, we want to make sure they know someone is thinking about them.”

“Tell them they’re not alone,” she continues. “Show them they’re loved. Send warm words of encouragement. It may seem like a small act, but your kindness could mean the world to the ones who need it most.”

