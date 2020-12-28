The desire to mend fences and the renewed value in human contact matter more than ever this year, a survey found

Half of Americans Reconnected with Someone They Had Lost Touch with During 2020, Survey Finds

Half of Americans have broken the silence and reached out to a family member or friend they’ve previously lost touch with during the pandemic, according to new research.

The desire to mend fences and the renewed value in human contact matter more than ever this year.

The study of 2,000 Americans examined the shift in values the COVID-19 virus has spurred as 2020 draws to a close.

Three in four think human connection has never been more vital than during this holiday season and 63 percent are looking forward to it more than ever so they can spend time with their nearest and dearest — in any form.

Seventy-six percent confessed the pandemic has really put their priorities into perspective for them.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Chinet brand, found two in five (39 percent) planned on attending a socially-distanced holiday event this year in order to see family and friends safely.

Two in five (38 percent) scheduled family-wide video conferences to achieve that holiday togetherness as if they were at a long dinner table. A third (32 percent) opted for scheduled individual video calls with key family members so they’re able to have conversations with everyone.

Logistics weren’t the only aspect of the holidays that changed this year.

Forty-five percent were happy to enjoy their holiday without a set schedule.