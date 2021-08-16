Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help
On Aug. 14, 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, leaving more than 1,200 dead and thousands more injured and displaced. See the devastating photos and learn how you can help
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island of Haiti on Saturday, Aug. 14. On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that the death toll had climbed to 1,297. The country is also under the threat of Tropical Depression Grace, which could cause more flooding and landslides amid heavy rain.
The country, still recovering from a 2010 earthquake and 2016's Hurricane Matthew, has been dealing the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in gang violence and the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
Pictured: People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel in Les Cayes in Southwest Haiti.
Hospitals have been overwhelmed as people seek aid. One administrator at Hospital Saint Antoine in the southern city of Jeremie has been been forced to set up tents in the building's courtyard for the overflow, according to CNN.
"There are a lot of people coming in — a lot of people," an administrator at the hospital said. "We don't have enough supplies."
Pictured right, a boy is tended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti.
CBS News reports that Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country.
U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power to oversee the United States' effort to help the country. She announced on Twitter on Aug. 15 that, "at the request of Haiti's government, @USAID has deployed an urban search & rescue team to join our #Haiti earthquake disaster response team. This 65-person deployment brings 52,000 pounds of specialized tools, equipment & medical supplies to assist in search operations."
Thousands of Haitians have been displaced from their homes, with the Associated Press reporting that, in the town of Les Cayes, people are sleeping on airport tarmacs and in "open-air football pitches"
Looking to help? Here is a list of some organizations that you can give to that are providing relief to Haiti:
In Jeremie, Haiti, seven miles from the earthquake's epicenter, people look through the rubble of damaged buildings.
Haitians gather to look over a casualty amongst the rubble on Aug. 15 in Les Cayes.
In Les Cayes, a man recovers what he can from the damage.
People drive past the remains of the Sacré Coeur des Cayes church in Les Cayes on a motorcycle.
A car sits destroyed amongst the rubble in Jeremie on Aug. 15.