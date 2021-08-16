Photos Show the Aftermath of the Haiti Earthquake: Here's How You Can Help

Hospitals have been overwhelmed as people seek aid. One administrator at Hospital Saint Antoine in the southern city of Jeremie has been been forced to set up tents in the building's courtyard for the overflow, according to CNN.

"There are a lot of people coming in — a lot of people," an administrator at the hospital said. "We don't have enough supplies."

Pictured right, a boy is tended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti.