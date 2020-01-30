10 Fascinating Habits of Billionaires, from Only 1 Meal a Day to Life in a 'Cocoon'

Jack Dorsey: One Meal Per Day
The Twitter CEO, 43, confirmed to Wired in January that he only eats one meal per day between the hours of 6:30 and 9 p.m. The meal usually consists of a protein (chicken, steak or fish) with vegetables (salad, spinach, asparagus or brussels sprouts). Dorsey also said he treats himself to dessert but limits the intake of sugar to only mixed berries, dark chocolate or a glass of red wine.
“During the day, I feel so much more focused,” Dorsey explained on the Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance podcast in April 2019 of his extreme eating routine. “… You have this very focused point of mind in terms of this drive. The time back from breakfast and lunch allowed me to focus more on what my day is.”
Oprah Winfrey: Early Workouts
The 66-year-old media mogul wastes no time in the morning and starts exercising in her home gym by 7 a.m. each day for at least an hour.
“I’ll do 20 minutes on the elliptical and 30 minutes walking on the treadmill,” Winfrey said in an interview The Hollywood Reporter published in January 2017.
“I start out at the Level 3 incline setting and then every minute I add to the incline until I get to 12 or 15. And then I do sit-ups,” she added.
Winfrey also fits in “some form of walking or sitting meditation” to complete her morning routine.
Bill Gates: Doing Dishes
After working long days, Gates, 64, prefers to end his night with a chore some might find a nuisance.
“I do the dishes every night,” the Microsoft founder told a Reddit user during an Ask Me Anything Q&A in 2014.
“Other people volunteer but I like the way I do it,” he added.
Kylie Jenner: No Alarm
Jenner, who earned the title of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in March 2019, revealed in a Violet Grey story that she doesn’t usually set an alarm because she’s a natural early riser.
“Usually I can’t stay asleep past 8 a.m.,” the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in February 2017.
Once awake, Jenner noted that she always kickstarts her day by making breakfast.
Mark Zuckerberg: Ambitious Annual Challenges
Since 2009, the Facebook co-founder and CEO, 35, has implemented yearly challenges for himself — some physical, others intellectually stimulating.
“Every year I take on a personal challenge to learn something new,” Zuckerberg wrote in a January 2018 Facebook post.
So far, Zuckerberg says he’s “visited every U.S. state, run 365 miles, built an AI for my home, read 25 books, and learned Mandarin.”
Warren Buffett: Soda Galore
When it comes to Buffett’s mornings, the 89-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway passes on coffee and instead opts for an unconventional AM beverage.
“If I eat 2,700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola,” he told Fortune in 2015. “I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it every day.”
Three of those Coke cans are consumed during the day, while the other two he drinks at night.
There’s a method to his madness, according to Buffett.
“I checked the actuarial tables, and the lowest death rate is among 6-year-olds,” he explained. “So I decided to eat like a 6-year-old.”
Francoise Bettencourt Meyers: Life 'Inside Her Own Cocoon'
She’s the richest woman in the world, but L’Oreal heiress Bettencourt Meyers has chosen to remain largely out of the spotlight.
Instead, the French billionaire, 66, dedicates her time to the arts and spends multiple hours each day playing piano.
“She really lives inside her own cocoon,” The Bettencourt Affair author Tom Sancton told Bloomberg in 2017, noting that she has also written two books, including a five-volume study of the Bible and a genealogy of the Greek gods.
“She lives mainly with the confines of her own family… [and is] more comfortable with her piano and her books than with the worlds of big business and finance,” Sancton added.
Jeff Bezos: 'Puttering Time'
Despite his busy schedule as Amazon’s CEO, Bezos 56, always makes sure to set aside some do-anything time at the beginning of his day.
“I like to putter in the mornings,” he told the crowd at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. in 2018, according to CNBC. “I like to read the newspaper, I like to have coffee, I like to have breakfast with my kids before they go to school. My puttering time is very important to me.”
Elon Musk: Tight Schedules and Long Workweeks
The SpaceX founder/CEO and Tesla co-founder, 48, typically works 85-100-hour weeks, he said on the Recode Decode podcast in 2018. To stay on track, Musk breaks his day into five-minute increments, according to Business Insider.
“I think it’s very important to have a feedback loop, where you’re constantly thinking about what you’ve done and how you could be doing it better,” he told Mashable in 2012 about optimizing his time.
“I think that’s the single best piece of advice: constantly think about how you could be doing things better and questioning yourself,” he added.
Gina Rinehart: Less Breaks
Australia’s richest woman and the chairman of mineral exploration company Hancock Prospecting, Rinehart, 65, says she isn’t a fan of excuses.
“Put in a bit more, always be enthusiastic to get extra work, work later, take less lunch breaks, get it done and do it responsibly,” she told Australian Resources and Investment magazine in 2012, according to the Daily Mail.
“If you’re jealous of those with more money, don’t just sit there and complain — do something to make more money for yourself — spend less time drinking, or smoking and socializing, and more time working,” Rinehart — who has faced criticism for the remarks — reportedly added.