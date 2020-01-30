10 Fascinating Habits of Billionaires, from Only 1 Meal a Day to Life in a 'Cocoon'

The Twitter CEO, 43, confirmed to Wired in January that he only eats one meal per day between the hours of 6:30 and 9 p.m. The meal usually consists of a protein (chicken, steak or fish) with vegetables (salad, spinach, asparagus or brussels sprouts). Dorsey also said he treats himself to dessert but limits the intake of sugar to only mixed berries, dark chocolate or a glass of red wine.

“During the day, I feel so much more focused,” Dorsey explained on the Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance podcast in April 2019 of his extreme eating routine. “… You have this very focused point of mind in terms of this drive. The time back from breakfast and lunch allowed me to focus more on what my day is.”