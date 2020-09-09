The decision comes days after George Washington University announced Jessica Krug would not be teaching classes this fall semester

White GWU Professor Who Admitted to Posing as a Black Woman Has Resigned, School Says

Jessica Krug, the white professor at George Washington University (GWU) who admitted to pretending to be Black throughout her adult life, has resigned from her position.

In a tweet from GWU on Wednesday, the school announced that Krug's resignation was "effective immediately" and that her classes this fall semester "will be taught by other faculty members."

"Students in those courses will receive additional information this week," the Washington, D.C. university noted in the announcement.

Krug could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

In the Sept. 3 post, Krug wrote that "every move" she's made in her adult life "has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies."

"To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness," she wrote.

Krug has been receiving mental health treatment but she said that is not an excuse.

"But mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that, in spite of knowing and regularly critiquing any and every non-Black person who appropriates from Black people, my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives," Krug went on. "That I claimed belonging with living people and ancestors to whom and for whom my being is always a threat at best and a death sentence at worst."

"I am not a culture vulture," she wrote. "I am a culture leech."

Calling herself a "coward" for continuing her charade for so long, Krug wrote, "You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself."

Jessica Krug

"While the university reviews this situation, Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester," M. Brian Blake, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, and Paul Wahlbeck, the dean of Columbian College of Arts and Sciences, wrote in the Sept. 4 note.

"We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible," they added.

According to her bio on GWU's website, which has since been removed, Krug's area of expertise included Africa, Latin America, African American history, the early modern world and imperialism, and colonialism.