Guy Ritchie & Hugh Grant Recreate Photo of Their Dads Serving in Military Together 65 Years Ago

Guy Ritchie and Hugh Grant’s bond stretches back way farther than just their shared experiences in Hollywood — and they’ve got the photo to prove it.

The British stars joined forces to recreate a photo taken more than six decades ago that features both of their fathers serving side by side in the British Army.

Ritchie, 51, shared the original photo to Instagram in honor of Remembrance Day, which is celebrated on Nov. 11 by members of the Commonwealth, which includes the United Kingdom and Canada, to remember those who died in the line of duty. The holiday coincides with Veterans Day in the United States, which is celebrated on the same day.

The original black-and-white shot, which was taken 65 years ago in Singapore, features Capt. James Grant, Hugh’s father, standing in the back in the middle, wearing a hat and a large smile.

The Aladdin director’s father, Capt. John Ritchie, stands to his right, wearing shorts, a polo shirt and what appears to be a monocle.

Image zoom Guy Ritchie/Instagram

Image zoom James Grant (back row, center) and John Ritchie (back row, right) Guy Ritchie/Instagram

The two military men’s sons, who have been filming The Gentlemen together in London, did their best to recreate the original photo, taking care to dress in the same clothes their fathers did back in the day.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William for Remembrance Service

“This first picture was taken 65 years ago in Singapore where my dad — Captain John Ritchie — and Hugh Grant’s dad —Captain James Grant — were stationed in the same regiment, the Seaforth Highlanders,” Ritchie explained in the caption. “The second picture — taken on a film set in London 65 years later, has one grandson and two sons recreating that original image.”

In an incredible twist of fate, Ritchie also revealed that the grandfather of Rory Gibb, a production assistant on The Gentleman, was also in the photo, standing next to the 59-year-old Grant’s father.

Gibb joined in the recreation, too, holding a set of golf clubs just like in the original photo.

“You can see the resemblance,” Ritchie wrote of Gibb and his grandfather.

In addition to the painstakingly redone photo, Ritchie also shared a split image of his dad and grandfather, Major Stewart Ritchie, who died in France in 1940 during World War II.

“Spare a thought today for the men and women in uniform who have fallen in defence and service of others,” the director wrote.

The Gentleman will hit theaters on Jan. 24, 2020, and also stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan and Colin Farrell.

The crime thriller centers on McConaughey’s American ex-pat Mickey Pearson’s impending retirement from the weed business in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the industry forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.