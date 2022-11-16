Gummy Bear Maker Haribo Rewards Man Who Found Its $4.8 Million Check with Candy: 'A Bit Cheap'

A man didn't get the sweet reward he was hoping for after finding a massive check made out to gummy bear marker Haribo.

Anouar G, a 38-year-old man from Frankfurt, Germany, spotted the check on the ground while at a train station, according to German news outlet Bild. As it turns out, it was a crossed check made out to Haribo from a supermarket chain for a "such a large sum on it that I couldn't even pronounce it," the man said.

The check was for just over 4,631,538 euros, which is about $4.8 million, according to The Independent.

After contacting the company, the man was told to destroy the check, which he did, according to the news outlets.

As a reward, he was sent a box filled with six packs of Haribo products, reported The Independent.

"Whilst we recognised that this was a crossed cheque that could not be deposited by anyone but the company this was addressed to, we were grateful that Mr Anouar took the time to contact us and we were pleased to share a sweet gesture with him as a thank you," a spokesperson for Haribo told Fox Business.

The company said it "was our standard package that we send as a thank you," according to The Independent.

However, the man who found the check wasn't overly impressed by the gesture.

"I thought that was a bit cheap," he told Bild.

Haribo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.