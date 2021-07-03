No injuries have been reported from the scene of the fiery incident

Flames Put Out in the Gulf of Mexico After Underwater Pipeline Ruptures—Watch!

A fire that broke out in the Gulf of Mexico after an underwater pipeline leaked has now been put out.

On Friday, Mexican-state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos, also known as Pemex, announced in a press release that a blaze began around 5:15 a.m. local time following a gas leak in its 12-inch submarine pipeline in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field.

The field, which is located off the coast of the Mexican states of Tabasco and Campeche, is the company's most important oil center, Reuters reported.

An incident report from Pemex that was obtained by the outlet said that the "turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap's active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains." It was not revealed, however, if that is what caused the gas leak.

Pemex said emergency officials responded to the scene of the incident "immediately" and used security protocols with help from nearby fire fighting vessels located on Santa Cruz Island, Campeche Bay, and Bourbon Alienor.

Reuters also reported that Pemex workers used nitrogen to control the fiery scene.

The Mexican oil company added that it was able to close the valves of the pipeline, ending the gas release and extinguishing the fire, about five hours later around 10:45 a.m. local time.

No injuries have been reported and Pemex was able to continue production at its facility after the ordeal. The company also said that it is now investigating the root cause of the incident.

Flames Erupt in Gulf of Mexico After Pipeline Ruptures Credit: ABC7/Youtube

Harrowing videos from the scene went viral on social media, with many users calling the large blaze within the water an "eye of fire."