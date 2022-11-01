Gugu Mbatha-Raw Says 'Urgent Funding' Is Needed for Millions Displaced in Democratic Republic of the Congo

The actress says she is "extremely concerned" after visiting the Central African country and connecting with those affected by conflict, cost of living, climate change and other crises

By
Published on November 1, 2022 12:13 PM
Kalehe, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo. UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Gugu Mbatha-Raw visits a resettlement site in Kahele, Democratic Replublic of the Congo. Gugu sits with Vicky and her family in the resettlement site in Kahele who have the difficult choice of which child to send to school as they cannot afford to send all of them. Those pictured wearing shirts attend school. The mother, Vicky, was never able to go to school herself and wishes she had. One of her sons has an issue with his eye which they cannot afford to get medics to look at. Vicky, alongside all the residents of this site are here because their village, a four hour walk away, flooded when a river burst its banks. ; The Democratic Republic of the Congo hosts one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world, with 520,000 refugees and asylum-seekers and 5.6 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the largest internal displacement crisis in Africa. In addition, more than 1 million Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers are sheltered across the African continent. Around 76% of the population live in poverty and 27 million people are food insecure. For such a dire and long-running crisis, the humanitarian response is severely underfunded, at only 33% of the $225 million in UNHCR’s needs-based budget, as of the end of August 2022. Some of these costs could be avoided in future if there were funds now to help refugees in the country, and Congolese refugees outside the country, to return to their place of origin. For IDPs, underfunding has put protection (including women’s empowerment) and shelter (sustainable housing and settlements) at critical risk. Currently, only 33% of the operations in DRC are funded, with a $151 million funding gap.
Photo: UNHCR/Caroline Irby

Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw is requesting "urgent support" for millions people who've been displaced in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after visiting the Central African country last week.

The Surface star, 39, says "urgent funding" is needed to address the pressing needs of the country's displaced population, according to a press release from UNHCR, the United Nations' Refugee Agency.

Mbatha-Raw, who serves as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, says she is "extremely concerned" after connecting with those displaced by conflict, cost of living, climate change, and other crises unfolding in the DRC.

Many people, she adds, "don't have enough shelter, food or clean water to survive."

"First, they were forced to flee unimaginable violence, and now, due to severe underfunding and shrinking life-saving assistance, they are forced to make impossible choices that no one should have to make," Mbatha-Raw says.

"As the situation worsens, women and girls are also at greater risk of violence," she continues. "We cannot allow this to continue."

Kalehe, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo. UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Gugu Mbatha-Raw visits a resettlement site in Kahele, Democratic Replublic of the Congo. Gugu meets with Cadette, pregnant with her seventh child, inside her home in a resettlement site in Kahele. She lives here in a small house with two rooms with her six children, her grandmother, and her seven siblings who she looks after too. She lost her parents a long time ago. One of the many difficult choices she has to make is between food and patching up her house. She has chosen food. Cadette, along with all the residents of this site, are here because of their village, a four hour walk away, flooded when a river burst its banks. ; The Democratic Republic of the Congo hosts one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world, with 520,000 refugees and asylum-seekers and 5.6 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the largest internal displacement crisis in Africa. In addition, more than 1 million Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers are sheltered across the African continent. Around 76% of the population live in poverty and 27 million people are food insecure. For such a dire and long-running crisis, the humanitarian response is severely underfunded, at only 33% of the $225 million in UNHCR’s needs-based budget, as of the end of August 2022. Some of these costs could be avoided in future if there were funds now to help refugees in the country, and Congolese refugees outside the country, to return to their place of origin. For IDPs, underfunding has put protection (including women’s empowerment) and shelter (sustainable housing and settlements) at critical risk. Currently, only 33% of the operations in DRC are funded, with a $151 million funding gap.
UNHCR/Caroline Irby

During her DRC trip, Mbatha-Raw was able to witness many of the hardships facing the country's displaced population. During her visit, the Loki star met with a woman named Vicky, who has been displaced and is regularly forced to make tough choices such as whether food or medicine is more important, according to the press release.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Mbatha-Raw also got a chance to see the help currently being offered to people of the DRC. At one point, the actress visited with women and girls who survived sexual violence to learn how systems set up to support them "were enabling them to rebuild their lives," per Tuesday's release.

But there is still much more aid that can be provided to the DRC, according to the U.N.

Kalehe, South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo. UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Gugu Mbatha-Raw visits a resettlement site in Kahele, Democratic Replublic of the Congo. Gugu sits with Vicky and her family in the resettlement site in Kahele who have the difficult choice of which child to send to school as they cannot afford to send all of them. Those pictured wearing shirts attend school. The mother, Vicky, was never able to go to school herself and wishes she had. One of her sons has an issue with his eye which they cannot afford to get medics to look at. Vicky, alongside all the residents of this site are here because their village, a four hour walk away, flooded when a river burst its banks. ; The Democratic Republic of the Congo hosts one of the most complex humanitarian crises in the world, with 520,000 refugees and asylum-seekers and 5.6 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the largest internal displacement crisis in Africa. In addition, more than 1 million Congolese refugees and asylum-seekers are sheltered across the African continent. Around 76% of the population live in poverty and 27 million people are food insecure. For such a dire and long-running crisis, the humanitarian response is severely underfunded, at only 33% of the $225 million in UNHCR’s needs-based budget, as of the end of August 2022. Some of these costs could be avoided in future if there were funds now to help refugees in the country, and Congolese refugees outside the country, to return to their place of origin. For IDPs, underfunding has put protection (including women’s empowerment) and shelter (sustainable housing and settlements) at critical risk. Currently, only 33% of the operations in DRC are funded, with a $151 million funding gap.
UNHCR/Caroline Irby

A recent UNHCR report states that funding for "lifesaving" programs in the DRC and other countries "is not matching the growing needs" of the people, according Tuesday's release.

Only 42% of the $225 million required to support programs for displaced people in the DRC has been funded, per the report.

Now, Mbatha-Raw is calling on international governments, the private sector and others "to meet the most pressing needs of those displaced" in the DRC.

"In the same way that the world has shown solidarity and compassion to those displaced by other crises, including the war in Ukraine, we must now unite to support those in the DRC and other underfunded emergencies," Mbatha-Raw said.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne
Princess Anne Wears Mother Queen Elizabeth's Sapphire and Pearl Brooch in Uganda
Kobe Bryant; Dolly Parton; Michael J. Fox
Celebrities Who Started Foundations to Make a Change
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Calls for Protection, Support for People of Yemen: 'Suffering Here Is Unimaginable'
Extreme Heat
Quarter of U.S. Could Be in 'Extreme Heat Belt' by 2053, According to Climate Crisis Research
mackenzie scott
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate to Charity
Usher, Mariah Carey, and SZA
Mariah Carey, Usher and SZA Among Global Citizen Festival 2022 Headliners
Ukraine attacked
'Refugee Crisis' Is Emerging That Could Displace Millions in Russia's Attack on Ukraine, Officials Warn
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/UPI/Shutterstock (12993541a) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Hollywood actor, director, screenwriter, and producer Ben Stiller, during his visit as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 20, 2022. Zelenskyy and Stiller discussed the needs of temporarily displaced persons in Ukraine and those in Poland, which the actor visited the day before. Photo via Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/UPI Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Meets with Actor, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller, Kyiv, Ukraine - 20 Jun 2022
Ben Stiller Meets Comedian-Turned-Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: 'You're My Hero'
Ben Stiller Works with UN in Poland to 'Amplify Calls for Solidarity' with Ukraine. Photo: Andrew McConnell / UNHCR.
Ben Stiller Meets Ukrainian Refugees Who Fled to Poland Amid War: 'I'm Here to Learn'
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin and his running mate Mindy Finn watch results come in during a election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Salt Lake City. Donald Trump's brashness and antics have created widespread backlash among Utah's mostly Mormon electorate, pushing a normally solid Republican state into the tossup category. Trump may still win Utah, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 4-to-1 among 1.4 million active voters, but polls show independent candidate McMullin is threatening to siphon conservative support.
Utah Senate Candidate Evan McMullin Is Trying to Change National Politics. Polls Suggest It's Working
Angelina Jolie during the presentation of the movie Eternals in Rome, Italy on October 25,2021.
Angelina Jolie Arrives in Yemen to Aid Refugees as She Likens Crisis to War in Ukraine
Ukrainian children
1 Million Kids Have Fled Ukraine Since Russian Invasion Began, Says U.N.: 'Dark Historical First'
Pope Francis
Pope Francis Says He May Need to Consider 'Stepping Aside' Following Trip to Canada
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie, United Nations Ambassador, Says She's 'Praying for the People of Ukraine'
joe biden, Mohammed bin Salman
5 Things Every American Should Know About President Biden's Controversial Middle East Tour