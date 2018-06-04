At Least 25 Dead After Volcano Erupts in Guatemala

At least 25 people are dead and over 3,200 have been evacuated after Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday, according to an alert from the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction in Guatemala (CONRED).

The eruption — which CONRED said affected 1.7 million people — caused smoke clouds that blanketed the air, according to CNN, with much of the ash covering nearby neighborhoods and their residents, but reaching as far as 12 miles away.

In addition, the eruption emitted a five-mile stream of red hot lava, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, officials said the areas hardest hit included the towns of El Rodeo, Alotenango and San Miguel los Lotes.

“It’s a river of lava that overflowed its banks and affected the El Rodeo village. There are injured, burned and dead people,” CONRED’s general secretary said, according to Reuters.

Guatemala’s President Jimmy Morales declared a state of emergency on Sunday night, CBS News said, while rescue operations were suspended due to dangerous conditions. According to CBS, those operations resumed on Monday morning.

Guatemala’s National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology warned that there could be more eruptions in the immediate future, and urged residents to be wary of mudslides, according to CNN.

Fuego erupted earlier this year, sending ash just over a mile into the sky back in February, the BBC reported. Sunday’s eruption, however, is the country’s deadliest since 1902, when the Santa Maria volcano erupted, the BBC said.