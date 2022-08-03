Group Featuring Father-Son Duo Take on Mini-Golf World Record — and Raise Money for Ky. Flood Relief

A college student, his dad and two others have submitted their application to Guinness World Records for most rounds of miniature golf played in 24 hours!

Starting on Sunday at 8 a.m., Cole Hetzel, a student at DePauw University, and his father Chris teamed up with Tony Centers and Bob Schoettinger for an epic day of mini-golf at the The Putt-Putt Fun Center in Erlanger, Kentucky. And 24 hours later, the foursome completed an impressive 116 rounds, according to ABC affiliate WCPO-TV.

"Finished this morning @ 8:00am with 2,097 holes," read an update shared on the mini-golf course's Facebook page after all was said and done. "Congratulations to these wonderful men."

As it turned out, the group completed their goal with hours to spare.

The record to beat was set by a group in Germany who played 1,440 holes, totaling 80 rounds, in 2005, according to the Golf Channel.

Cole's group passed that milestone just after 12:00 a.m. on Monday. "Crushing the record," read one update from the golf course.

A Guinness World Record rep confirms to PEOPLE that they have received the group's application for the title, and are currently awaiting evidence to begin their review process.

"Within our application process, we provide the applicant with guidelines that are specific to that record category and must be adhered to, to qualify," the rep tells PEOPLE. "These guidelines also detail the evidence that must be submitted. Our standard application review process can take up to 12-15 weeks of submission. Once received and reviewed, our Records Management Team will then confirm the success or failure of the record attempt. "

To get ready for the attempt, the Hetzels played in weekly tournaments at the mini-golf course, according to the Golf Channel.

"We're doing this," Cole said while speaking with the Cincinnati Enquirer ahead of time. "We're raising money for charity. Also, we love Putt-Putt and we're wanting to push ourselves to the limit to see what we can do, try to break a world record."

Cole told WCPO-TV that the foursome raised funds for Matthew 25: Ministries.

"They do some great work here locally," he told the news station, saying the group is now helping aid victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky.

In August, heavy rains bombarded the eastern part of the state and caused "one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history," Gov. Andy Beshear said of the disaster at a news conference. As of Wednesday at least 37 people have died.

How You Can Help: Consider giving to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund or Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund to assist people impacted by the deadly floods in Kentucky.