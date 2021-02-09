Don Hogan Charles captured the moment U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm of Brooklyn announced her entry for the Democratic nomination for the presidency at the Concord Baptist Church in Brooklyn on January 25, 1972, becoming the first woman and first African-American to seek the nomination from one of the two major political parties.

Charles is remembered for his arresting shots of the civil rights movement, including the famous photo of Malcolm X peering out of his window while holding a gun in his Queens home for Ebony magazine; he was also the first Black photographer hired by the New York Times.