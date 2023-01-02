Human Interest Ground Crew Member at Alabama Airport Killed After Being 'Ingested' Into Engine of Parked Plane The aircraft was at one of the Montgomery Regional Airport gates with its brake on at the time of the incident, which is now under investigation By Vanessa Etienne Vanessa Etienne Twitter Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 2, 2023 11:20 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty A ground crew member at an Alabama airport has died after being "ingested into the engine" of a plane while working, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement Sunday. On Saturday, an unnamed employee of the ground support personnel was working at the Montgomery Regional Airport when the accident occurred around 3 p.m., CBS News reports. The aircraft was reportedly at the gate with its parking brake set at the time. The worker was an employee of Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines. The NTSB announced Sunday that it has launched an investigation on the matter. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will also be investigating the incident. "We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," Wade Davis, executive director of Montgomery Regional Airport, said in a press release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time." Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Chicago After Passenger's Laptop Catches Fire Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. American Airlines added in a statement that it was "devastated by the accident involving a team member," ABC News reported. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members," the airline said. "We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time." Following the accident, all flights at Montgomery Regional Airport were grounded. The airport didn't resume normal operations until 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet.