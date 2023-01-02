Ground Crew Member at Alabama Airport Killed After Being 'Ingested' Into Engine of Parked Plane

The aircraft was at one of the Montgomery Regional Airport gates with its brake on at the time of the incident, which is now under investigation

Published on January 2, 2023 11:20 AM
airplane landing
Photo: Getty

A ground crew member at an Alabama airport has died after being "ingested into the engine" of a plane while working, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement Sunday.

On Saturday, an unnamed employee of the ground support personnel was working at the Montgomery Regional Airport when the accident occurred around 3 p.m., CBS News reports.

The aircraft was reportedly at the gate with its parking brake set at the time. The worker was an employee of Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines.

The NTSB announced Sunday that it has launched an investigation on the matter. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will also be investigating the incident.

"We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," Wade Davis, executive director of Montgomery Regional Airport, said in a press release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

American Airlines added in a statement that it was "devastated by the accident involving a team member," ABC News reported.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and our local team members," the airline said. "We are focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."

Following the accident, all flights at Montgomery Regional Airport were grounded. The airport didn't resume normal operations until 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet.

