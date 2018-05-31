Groom Proudly Wears Eagles Jersey at the Altar After Winning Bet Against Bride

After losing a bet, one Pennsylvania bride let her soon-to-be husband wear his Philadelphia Eagles jersey… to their wedding!

As the Eagles prepared to face off against New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII, almost everyone billed the defending champions has favorites to easily win over Philly — a team that hadn’t won a modern-era NFL championship in their history. Well, everyone except for Patrick Hanks, who stayed loyal to his team throughout the season even when the outlook seemed grim.

When Hanks’ then-fiancee, Jennifer Sullivan, bet a friend that the Eagles would definitely lose in the Super Bowl to the Patriots, according to ABC 13, and she was so sure in her prediction that she said she would let Hanks wear his Eagles jersey to their wedding if Philly they won.

It seemed like a good choice at the time — the Eagles had lost Carson Wentz, their star quarterback, to a major injury just a few weeks before the start of the playoffs, and were depending on their backup, Nick Foles, to beat five-time NFL champion, Tom Brady, who’s widely considered the best to ever play the game.

Yet, come time for the big game, Foles was able to withstand Brady’s onslaught and was eventually named Super Bowl MVP after leading the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the defending champs. That meant Hanks had free-reign to sport his Eagles jersey at the ceremony.

But when the lovebirds tied the knot at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on May 26, Hanks came looking dapper in a tuxedo — but his jersey nowhere to be found. While Sullivan likely thought she was in the clear, the wedding officiant then told their guests about their bet.

“For those who aren’t aware, a bet was made, where if the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Pat had to wear an Eagles jersey during the wedding,” the officiant told the audience. “Jen, like many others, never thought that the Eagles would actually win, yet here we are. With that being said, Patrick, I think you have an obligation to fulfill.”

That’s when Hanks removed his tuxedo jacket while at the altar and pulled out a Wentz jersey that was hidden in a nearby bush!

While Sullivan looked on and laughed, Hanks put on the jersey as those in the crowd broke into the Eagles fight song, “E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!” just before the couple said, “I do.”