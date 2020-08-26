"It so perfectly captures the experience of 2020 so far," groom Aaron Sawitsky said of the chilling moment

Groom Jokes 2020 'Has Not Been the Best Year' Before Lightning Strikes at Wedding Ceremony

From the coronavirus pandemic to "murder hornets" to an asteroid heading towards Earth, there's been plenty of reasons why people feel that 2020 needs to come to an end — and those sentiments have now been perfectly reflected in a video of a Massachusetts couple tying the knot.

Aaron Sawitsky and his new wife Denice were getting married over the weekend when a large lightning bolt suddenly struck over their waterfront ceremony along with a booming sound of thunder, WHDH reported.

The moment, which was captured on video by Aaron's cousin, was particularly chilling and ominous as it came just seconds after Aaron joked about how terrible the year has turned out to be thus far.

"Let's face it, 2020 has not been the best year," the groom quipped to his guests, who all laughed before the massive lightning bolt struck.

Almost every person in the clip appeared to be shocked at the irony of the moment, including Denice, who was seen turning to the guests with her jaw wide open.

Aaron later posted the video on his Instagram, writing alongside it, "Mother nature has one wry sense of humor. Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!"

Speaking to WHDH, the groom explained that he and Denice were set to tie the knot in June but had to postpone the wedding four different times due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

When they finally determined a wedding date, Aaron and Denice were confident that nothing would get in the way — not even some inclement weather and social distancing mandates.

"When we rescheduled it we said, 'No matter what happens we are getting married Aug. 22,'" Denice told WHDH. "That was an important part. No matter what happens, it might just be the two of us but we’re getting married that day."

"As we were getting ready, we could start hearing thunderstorms in the distance and that was unsettling," Aaron recalled to the outlet of their big day, which he said included 36 of their closest friends and family.

"It was also very surprising because there was nothing in the weather forecast — like on any forecast," Denice added.

Though things didn't go entirely as planned, the newlyweds can't help but find some amusement in what turned out to be some fittingly odd weather for their 2020 wedding.

"The timing was pretty epic," Aaron told WHDH, noting that they felt fortunate that no one was hurt by the lightning bolt.

"It so perfectly captures the experience of 2020 so far," he added. "So, I think the only thing you can do is look at it and be like, 'Yup. Yea that’s 2020.' And kind of laugh."