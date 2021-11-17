"For this moment today, I wanted to do something I had always dreamed of,” Chelsie Hill said in her wedding vows

Groom's Jaw Drops When He Sees Bride, Who Uses a Wheelchair, Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding

This bride had an extra special surprise for her husband on their wedding day.

Chelsie Hill, who is paralyzed from the waist down and uses a wheelchair, tied the knot with Jay Bloomfield on Sept. 24. But before they exchanged vows, Hill, 29, took Bloomfield, 34, completely by surprise when she stood up to walk down the aisle.

"As soon as I saw Jay, his jaw dropped," Hill told Insider, explaining that she had him turn around when she and her father made their entrance.

"He was just in shock that I was walking because he had no idea," she added.

In order to make her dream a reality, Hill used leg braces and a walker, according to Insider.

Left: Chelsie Hill and Jay Bloomfield on their wedding day | Credit: Asha Bailey Photography Right: Chelsie Hill and Jay Bloomfield on their wedding day | Credit: Asha Bailey Photography

Additionally, her custom Galia Lahav wedding dress featured a removable skirt to make the transition easier.

"I want to stress that there's nothing wrong with sitting down in your chair," Hill, who was paralyzed in a 2010 car accident when she was 17, told the outlet. "But for me growing up, I always imagined myself walking down the aisle."

Hill, who founded the wheelchair dance team the Rollettes, also opened up about the personal significance of the moment during her wedding vows.

Chelsea and Jay Bloomfield Wedding Chelsie Hill and Jay Bloomfield on their wedding day | Credit: Asha Bailey Photography

"My whole life I had imagined standing eye to eye with my husband on my wedding day. After my accident, I wasn't sure if I would ever find someone who truly loved all of me," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a portion of the vows.

"You have accepted me fully, honored me and adored all the parts of me. For this moment today, I wanted to do something I had always dreamed of," she added. "Stand eye to eye with you as we promise our lives to each other.

Later on in the evening, Hill was also standing while the couple shared their first dance.

Walking down the aisle wasn't the only wedding day surprise Hill had up her sleeves. At the reception, she and her dad wowed the crowd with an epic father-daughter dance.

After starting off with a traditional slow dance filled with twirls and hugs, things quickly took a turn when Soulja Boy's 2007 hit "Crank That" started blasting.

Then, her father ripped open his white button-down to show off his custom "Father of da bride" shirt, before launching into a spirited dance routine set to a medley of hits, including "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk."

"I wouldn't do this with anyone else except my daughter," her father remarked in a behind-the-scenes video posted on Hill's YouTube.

Chelsea and Jay Bloomfield Wedding Chelsie Hill | Credit: Asha Bailey Photography

Reflecting on their special day, Hill shared that she couldn't have been happier with how everything turned out.

"Such a magical weekend," she wrote on Instagram in September. "To say it was a dream is an understatement."