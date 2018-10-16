Massachusetts Groom Found Dead After Being Swept Away in Floodwaters During Costa Rica Honeymoon

An American man who was swept away in floodwaters while on his honeymoon in Costa Rica will always be remembered “for his helpful and caring demeanor, his ability to make friends in any setting, and his love for his wife.”

According to a GoFundMe page that was created — which has since raised over $23,000 to help cover the costs for the logistics of a proper recovery and services — Josh Byrne, 30, died last Friday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have concluded our search for Josh,” his family said in a statement. “After working around the clock, our search and rescue mission ended today with the recovery of Josh’s remains.”

While crossing a bridge in Costa Rica’s Playa Dominicalito, the couple’s vehicle got caught in the flash flood, local outlet WCVB reported. Byrne’s wife, Bianca, managed to swim to shore, while he was swept away.

According to WCVB, Byrne, of Hudson, Massachusetts, married Bianca, on a farm in New Hampshire, just one weekend before his death.

Byrne’s aunt, Diane Hunt, told The Boston Globe that “they are perfect … they knew they were right for each other. They just didn’t have enough time together.”

She added that Byrne loved hockey, which he played as a boy, and that he also enjoyed music.

The family also thanked the local community, Massachusetts political leaders, the Red Cross and the U.S. Embassy and State Department for their help.