Grocery Store Throws 100th Birthday Party for Employee Who Does 'More Work Than a 25-Year-Old'

Romay Davis is a World War II veteran, New York University alum and taekwondo black belt, Winn-Dixie said

By Rachel DeSantis
November 01, 2019 10:39 AM
Winn Dixie/Instagram

An Alabama woman rang in her 100th birthday with a party fit for a queen at the grocery store she’s been working at for nearly two decades.

Romay Davis celebrated a century of life on Tuesday at the Montgomery Winn-Dixie, where she’s worked as an associate for almost 20 years.

“Romay inspires us all to live life to the fullest and make every day a #RomayDavisDay! #CheersTo100Years,” the store wrote on Instagram.

Davis made her grand entrance to confetti and the sounds of the Park Crossing High School marching band, all while wearing a special sash that read “100 & Fabulous.”

Inside the store, she lounged on a glamorous white throne adorned with rhinestones, and was given both flowers and a special cake shaped like her age.

Romay Davis
Winn Dixie/Instagram
Romay Davis
Winn Dixie/Instagram

She also received a gift card for free groceries for a year, and a mayoral proclamation from Mayor Todd Strange that Tuesday was declared “Romay Davis Day” in the city, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Davis, a native of Virginia, works five days a week, and splits her time between different store locations in Montgomery, according to the outlet.

“It’s unreal. She’s doing more work than a 25-year-old,” store manager Bobby Godwin told the Advertiser. “She enjoys coming to work. If she’s going to be a few minutes late, she’s calling. I say, ‘Romay, just take your time.’ ”

She’s a World War II veteran and an alum of New York University, as well as a taekwondo black belt, Winn-Dixie wrote on Instagram.

Davis worked in fashion as a designer and model for 30 years before first retiring in 1982, but got back to work at Winn-Dixie in the early 2000s after the death of her husband — and still drives herself each day, Good Morning America reported.

“Life is full,” she told the Advertiser. “There’s no reason to be any other way.”

