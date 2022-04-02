The body of Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was discovered Thursday night in a remote area of Griffith Park with his golden retriever King alive and by his side, according to multiple reports

L.A. Hiker Found Dead After Being Missing for 2 Weeks with Loyal Dog Still by His Side

A California hiker has been found dead with his dog alive and by his side after being missing for more than two weeks, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles authorities say Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was discovered Thursday night in a remote area of Griffith Park, per NBC Los Angeles and KABC. PEOPLE has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department to confirm the reports.

Hernandez had been missing since March 16 around 2:30 a.m. local time in the hills of Griffith Park, according to a missing person report from the LAPD.

A missing person flyer shared by Hernandez's family said the hiker was last seen by the merry-go-round at the park, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Hernandez's dog King was found lying by the man's side when first responders arrived on scene, per the reports. The golden retriever was described as both tired and hungry upon his rescue.

The man's cousin told NBC Los Angeles that King remained by his late owner's side the entire time. The outlet shared a video on Twitter of the dog in the back of a truck the same night Hernandez was found dead.

A cause of death has not been released and it is unclear how the body was discovered.

The location of Hernandez's body was a decent hike up from where he was last seen, a firefighter told NBC Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was joined by police, park rangers, and Hernandez's relatives at the site where the hiker was located Thursday night, per the outlet.

The Los Angeles Country Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue team used a helicopter to remove Hernandez's body from the steep hillside where he was found.