Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed.

As seen in a transcript of the voicemail, shared by Kimberly Mata-Rubio on social media on Oct. 26, a school staffer requested that the 11-year-old's parents "bring either another pair of pants or maybe some leggings" to put underneath the girl's ripped jeans, as "it looks like the cuts are ... a little too high up."

"One thing we're not going to do is dress code my 11-year-old for some ripped jeans," Kimberly tweeted alongside a screenshot of the voicemail transcript.

She added, "UCISD (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District), focus on school security. Maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive."

UCISD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Wednesday morning.

Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, the younger daughter of Kimberly and Uvalde County Sheriff's Office deputy Felix Rubio was killed when a gunman opened fire on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. The shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

With 376 total law enforcement on the scene, the shooter was left in a room with his victims for 77 minutes before he was stopped.

Last month, UCISD announced the suspension of their entire school police department. The administrational shift same after the district fired a newly hired officer who was revealed to be a former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who is currently under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary School shooting.

UCISD will rely on the results of the imminent Texas Police Chiefs Association's internal review in rebuilding the department and hiring a new chief of police. They will also look to JPPI's pending investigation into the UCISD police officers' response to the shooting.

Following the shooting, Felix and Kimberly said that they were proud of their daughter Lexi, who loved playing basketball and softball and had dreams of becoming a lawyer when she grew up.

Lexi's parents attended an honor roll ceremony with her on the day of the shooting, celebrating her academic achievements. About 30 minutes after they left the school, the gunman opened fire.

"Lexi was going to be somebody," Felix told reporters shortly after her death. "She was going to do something."

"She was really smart, very driven," Kimberly said. "She knew what she wanted, and when she wanted something, she went out and got it."

