Greta Thunberg Trolls Donald Trump with His Own Words and White House Departure

Greta Thunberg turned Donald Trump's insult of her back on him in his final hours as commander-in-chief

Greta Thunberg bid farewell to Donald Trump's presidency with one last clever, sarcastic quip, turning on its head a previous insult he once lobbed at her.

The climate change activist, 18, shared to Instagram Wednesday a photo of a solemn-looking Trump with his fist held in the air as he boarded Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. The former president was en route to Florida, where he landed in West Palm Beach instead of attending President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" she wrote alongside the photo of Trump, who faces an unprecedented second time impeachment trial.

Thunberg's dig was a near word-for-word play on a sarcastic tweet Trump sent in September 2019, shortly after she called out world leaders for failing to take climate change action at the U.N. Climate Action Summit.

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future! So nice to see!" Trump, who has since been banned from Twitter, tweeted at the time.

The Swedish activist took the jab in stride at the time, briefly changing her Twitter bio to, "A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future," according to screenshots.

She and Trump, a noted climate change skeptic who has resisted large-scale solutions to what scientists describe as an escalating threat to the world and who falsely claimed climate change was a hoax perpetuated by the Chinese, have clashed multiple times since she rose to fame in 2018.

Shortly after Thunberg was named TIME's 2019 Person of the Year, Trump mocked the accomplishment and her passion for solving the climate change crisis.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!" he wrote in response to a tweet congratulating her.

Just as she did on Wednesday, Thunberg took the dig and ran with it, even changing her Twitter bio to: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

She mocked Trump once again in November after he demanded on Twitter to "STOP THE COUNT!" of the U.S. presidential election.

