Greta Thunberg Sings, Dances to Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' at Climate Activism Concert

Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old climate activist, sang and danced onstage at a recent concert while a crowd cheered.

At the Climate Live 2021 event in Sweden Saturday, where Thunberg was a speaker, she got in front of the crowd with a microphone and sang along to Rick Astley's 1987 hit song "Never Gonna Give You Up." The moment was documented and shared in a TikTok by the official Climate Live 2021 account, and Astley tweeted it as well.

"Fantastic and Tack så mycket! Rick x," he wrote, which translates to: "Thank you so much!" Thunberg replied with three heart emojis.

Astley told PEOPLE back in 2016 that being confronted with the popular throwback music video to his song — which inspired the viral "Rick-Rolling" trend — is similar to seeing an embarrassing photo from your adolescence.

"When people ask me if I'm embarrassed by some of the '80s videos, I say: 'Well, kind of.' But if you look back at some video clips of you getting married or some college thing you did, most people would be pretty embarrassed by that as well," he said at the time. "If you put 25 years on something, it gets a bit interesting."

Added Astley of his Internet ubiquity: "I only view it as a positive thing. I don't think you can really have any bad thoughts about an internet prank that turned your song into a global moment."

In January, Thunberg told PEOPLE that her "hope for 2021" is that "we see an awakening when it comes to the climate and environment; that we start to treat this crisis like the crisis it is."