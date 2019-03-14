Swedish Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg, 16, Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

There are 301 candidates (223 individuals, and 78 organizations) for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, according to the Nobel Foundation

A 16-year-old environmental activist from Sweden has been nominated for a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, thanks to her efforts to halt climate change.

Greta Thunberg, who was named one of Time’s Most Influential Teens of 2018, reportedly landed on the list of nominees this year after three Norwegian lawmakers put her name up, according to Norwegian media outlet VG.

“We have nominated Greta because the climate threat may be one of the most important causes of war and conflict,” parliamentary representative Freddy Andre Oevstegaard said.

“The massive movement Greta has set in motion is a very important peace contribution,” he added.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg in Hamburg Credit: Daniel Reinhardt/picture alliance/Getty

News of Thunberg’s nomination comes the day before her Global Climate Strike, which encourages students across the globe to skip school to push their lawmakers to act. Nearly 100 schools are expected to participate, Thunberg said on Twitter.

“Everyone is needed. Everyone is welcome,” she wrote.

There are 301 candidates (223 individuals, and 78 organizations) for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, according to the Nobel Foundation. Any person who meets the nomination criteria is considered.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for selecting the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates.