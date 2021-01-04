Greta Thunberg Celebrates 18th Birthday with Snarky Message Trolling Climate Change Deniers

Greta Thunberg is ringing in her 18th birthday with a message for her haters.

The Swedish climate activist celebrated her birthday on Sunday by trolling climate change deniers on Twitter, sharing a selfie of herself wearing a Flat Mars Society shirt alongside a snarky caption.

"Thank you so much for all the well-wishes on my 18th birthday!" she wrote. "Tonight you will find me down at the local pub exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate- and school strike conspiracy and my evil handlers who can no longer control me! I am free at last!!"

Thunberg was awarded the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity in July, and used her $1.15 million in prize money to donate to organizations and projects working toward a more sustainable world and fighting to “defend nature and the natural world.”

Organizations Thunberg donated to included the SOS Amazonia campaign and the Stop Ecocide Foundation. The donations to these organizations came just after she gave $100,000 in prize money to UNICEF, with whom she helped launch a campaign to support children affected the coronavirus, in April.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Thunberg opened up about turning 18 and shared that her ideal birthday gift would be a "promise from everyone that they will do everything they can” for the planet.

The teen activist also explained that she stopped "consuming" things to help save the planet — including buying new clothes.

"The worst-case scenario I guess I’ll buy second-hand, but I don’t need new clothes," she said when asked about ever needing new clothing. "I know people who have clothes, so I would ask them if I could borrow them or if they have something they don’t need any more,” she said. “I don’t need to fly to Thailand to be happy. I don’t need to buy clothes I don’t need, so I don’t see it as a sacrifice."

Image zoom Greta Thunberg | Credit: Greta Thunberg/Instagram

Thunberg also told The Sunday Times that she does not let public criticism get to her, including from President Donald Trump, who has criticized the teen ever since she was named TIME's 2019 Person of the Year — a title Trump held in 2016.

"If you actually start thinking about where you are and what is being said about you and how much focus you are getting, you would develop a self-image that wouldn’t be very sane,” she said.